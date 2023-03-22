  • Home
Ford Explorer Electric Crossover Debuts; Meant For European Markets

The Explorer is the first Ford EV of two so far confirmed to use Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle platform as part of a partnership.
authorBy carandbike Team
22-Mar-23 04:51 PM IST
Highlights
  • Ford has revealed a new EV model for Europe in a compact SUV layout
  • It is built on the Volkswagen’s MEB platform
  • The Explorer is built and designed for the European market

Ford has revealed its all-electric Explorer, a bold new vehicle that combines German engineering with American style. Explorer is the first in the wave of new electric vehicles from ford. At the forefront of Ford’s electric vehicle charge, the new all-electric. Ford Explorer is a new, smaller electric crossover built in Germany that's exclusively for the European market.

It has a modern-looking grille-less face, a relatively low-slung but still boxy shape

 

Ford has not provided exact dimensions for this Explorer EV, but to us it looks like a compact SUV. It has a modern-looking grille-less face, a relatively low-slung but still boxy shape. Inside, it has a large 14.6-inch vertical touchscreen and a digital gauge cluster, plus a spacious Centre console and a lockable compartment behind the screen. It is a two-row setup with five seats, and Ford claims 17 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seat.

It has a large 14.6-inch vertical touchscreen and a digital gauge cluster

 

“Explorer is a trailblazer for a new breed of exciting Ford electric vehicles. Steeped in our American roots but built in Cologne for our customers in Europe, it is road trip-ready for the big adventures and fully loaded with everything our customers will need for their daily drives,” said Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e, Europe.

Explorer is the company’s first electric vehicle to be built at scale in the new Ford Cologne EV Centre in Germany. We do not know the powertrain specs on the Explorer yet, but we figure it will have similarly sized battery packs as the Volkswagen ID.4, which offers 58.0-kWh and 77.0-kWh battery packs. 

line