  • Home
  • News
  • Ford To Debut Second-Gen Electric Pick-Up Truck In 2025

Ford To Debut Second-Gen Electric Pick-Up Truck In 2025

The new model codenamed Project T3 will be built at Ford’s upcoming manufacturing plant in West Tennessee.
authorBy carandbike Team
27-Mar-23 11:48 AM IST
Ford F 150 Lightening production
Highlights
  • New Project T3 electric pick-up to debut in 2025
  • Will be manufactured at Ford's upcoming West Tennessee plant
  • Ford claims new EV will 'revolutionise American trucks'

The Ford Motor Company has revealed that it will debut a new generation of its electric pick-up truck in 2025. The new truck, codenamed Project T3, is claimed to help the manufacturer to push further into the electric pick-up segment while also reinventing the F-Series brand.

 

“Project T3 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize America’s truck. We are melding 100 years of Ford truck know-how with world-class electric vehicle, software and aerodynamics talent. It will be a platform for endless innovation and capability,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.

 

Also see: Ford Explorer Electric Crossover Debuts; Meant For European Markets
 

Details on the Project T3 are scarce at this point though Ford says that the truck will be “like the Millennium Falcon – with a back porch attached.”

 

The early teaser of the project shared by Ford suggests that the truck will offer greater degrees of autonomous driving capabilities as well as feature onboard AI capable of learning patterns over the course of the truck’s life. As with most new-generation EVs Ford is saying that the Project 3 will be fast to charge, and offer long driving range while retaining the tough characteristics of a pick-up to double up as a work vehicle.

The truck will be manufactured at Ford's upcoming new EV plant in West Tennessee, USA.

 

Ford has said that the new Project T3 will be the successor to the F 150 Lightning when it goes on sale in 2025. The new second-gen electric pick-up will roll off the line from Ford’s new BlueOval City – an expansive EV manufacturing facility being developed in West Tennessee in collaboration with EV battery firm SK On.

 

The plant, built at an investment of $ 5.6 billion, will go online in 2025 offering Ford an additional EV manufacturing capacity of up to 5 lakh units per annum. The facelift will also feature an integrated battery manufacturing facility as well as an on-site supplier park.

Moving to Europe, Ford recently unveiled its first SUV based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB EV platform - the new Explorer Electric.

 

Ford F150 Lightning image sued for representational purpose

Related Articles
Lula's China Trip To Promote BYD Takeover Plan For Brazil Ford Factory
Lula's China Trip To Promote BYD Takeover Plan For Brazil Ford Factory
14 hours ago
Ford Unveils New Ranger Wildtrak X SUV
Ford Unveils New Ranger Wildtrak X SUV
2 days ago
Ford Explorer Electric Crossover Debuts; Meant For European Markets
Ford Explorer Electric Crossover Debuts; Meant For European Markets
4 days ago
Owner Modifies Ford EcoSport To Look Like The Facelift That Never Launched
Owner Modifies Ford EcoSport To Look Like The Facelift That Never Launched
8 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Honda
Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
7.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,797
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Toyota Innova 2.5 V
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Toyota
Innova 2.5 V
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.4
10
9.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,717
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line