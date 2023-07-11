Ford Teases Track-Only Mustang Dark Horse R With Exclusive Preview

Ford is gearing up for the introduction of its latest offering, the Mustang Dark Horse R. This new variant is part of the seventh-generation Mustang lineup, which is expected to be the last to feature internal combustion engines before transitioning to electric powertrains.

After more than 20 years, the Dark Horse now gets a modified 5.0-litre V8 engine producing 500 horsepower, coupled with a TREMEC manual gearbox, with the option of a ten-speed automatic transmission featuring paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

The Dark Horse R is just one of the many iterations based on the S650 Mustang platform, which serves as the foundation for both street-legal and race cars. Ford enthusiasts can choose from various options, including the EcoBoost version, the GT, and the Dark Horse, all available in both fastback and convertible body styles. Additionally, Ford offers an impressive lineup of six track-only variants, competing in renowned racing categories such as GT3, GT4, NASCAR, and NHRA Factory.

The Dark Horse R sports several performance enhancements such as an upgraded exhaust system and adjustable rear wing

The Dark Horse R, which has been generating excitement since September 2022, was recently teased through a design sketch on Threads. The teaser was exclusively shared on this platform. Building upon the capabilities of the street-legal Dark Horse variant, the R model will feature a safety cage compliant with FIA regulations, a race seat, a five-point safety belt, and a quick-release steering wheel.

Safety is a top priority for Ford, and the Dark Horse R reflects this commitment. The vehicle will come equipped with a fire suppression system and a switch that can be used to deactivate all systems in the event of a crash or breakdown. It will also feature a central control panel to manage the headlights, wipers, and mirrors. Additionally, customers have the option to include a passenger seat in their Dark Horse R.

Sporting several performance enhancements, the Dark Horse R will come equipped with front and rear tow hooks, hood pins, an upgraded exhaust system, improved brakes, and a massive adjustable rear wing. The car will be equipped with Ford Performance Parts wheels to ensure optimal racing performance.

Ford has announced that the highly anticipated debut of the Mustang Dark Horse R is scheduled for July 27. This eagerly awaited event will mark another milestone in the evolution of the iconic Mustang lineup.



