2025 Ford Mustang GTD Breaks Cover with A 789 bhp V8

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD has been unveiled, boasting a powerful 5.2-litre V8 engine with 789 bhp on tap. It is Ford's most powerful road car yet, with a carbon fibre body and track-ready aerodynamics. The project, kept under wraps since 2021, is now out in the open, and it is set to hit the market in late 2024 or early 2025, starting at around $300,000 (approximately Rs 2.49 crore under current exchange rates).

The creation of the Mustang GTD was influenced by the concept of the Mustang GT3's return to Le Mans next year. This model stands at the peak of the Mustang family, comprising both road-legal and track-specific vehicles. Under the hood resides a supercharged 5.2-litre V8, aiming for over 789 bhp, making it Ford's most powerful Mustang to date. With a redline of over 7,500 rpm, the engine is equipped with a titanium exhaust featuring an active valve system.

In terms of transmission, the Mustang GTD adopts a transaxle gearbox, placing it at the rear. This contributes to a nearly equal weight distribution. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, along with a carbon fibre driveshaft, transfers power from the engine to the transaxle. The variable traction control system in track mode allows adjustments to engine output and traction control for a personalised driving experience on the track.

Noteworthy changes include the removal of rear seats to save weight, the replacement of front seats with Recaro buckets suitable for the track, and 3D-printed rotary dials, plaques, and paddle shifters made from recycled titanium from retired F-22 fighter jets. The final weight of the GTD remains undisclosed.

Carbon fibre body panels are heavily utilised in the Mustang GTD to enhance responsiveness, lower the centre of gravity, and shed weight. The car features carbon fibre components in the fenders, hood, door sills, front splitter, rear diffuser, and roof. An optional aero package with carbon fibre elements aids aerodynamics, including hydraulically controlled front flaps to manage airflow and an active rear wing.

The GTD's suspension is semi-active and capable of adjusting spring rates and ride height. The vehicle can be lowered by 1.575 inches (40 mm) in track mode. The front set-up utilises a short-long arm layout. Storage in the trunk is absent due to the pushrod and rocker arm architecture, hydraulic control system, and transaxle cooling system.

Air scoops direct air from the rear glass to cool this area. The Mustang rides on wide front and rear tyres with standard 20-inch forged aluminium wheels. Optional forged magnesium wheels with a GT3-inspired design are also available, complemented by standard Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes.

Buyers of the Mustang GTD can customise the interior with multiple colour combinations and choose from several special option packages to enhance the exterior. Additionally, the car can be ordered in any colour, even if it matches a customer-provided sample.