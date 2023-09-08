Ford Reveals First-Ever Electric Off-Road Mustang: Mach-E Rally
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
08-Sep-23 01:38 PM IST
Highlights
- The Mustang Mach-E Rally is Ford's first-ever rally-inspired electric vehicle, featuring a dual-motor setup with 884 Nm of torque and 473 bhp.
- Equipped with a rally-tuned suspension, specialized off-road drive mode, and protective features.
- Will be priced at around $65,000.
Ford has unveiled the Mustang Mach-E Rally, the first-ever rally-inspired electric vehicle (EV) in the Mustang Mach-E family. This EV features a tuned version of the Mustang Mach-E GT powertrain with at least 884 Nm of torque and 473 bhp.
The Mustang Mach-E Rally's suspension is raised 20 millimetres higher than the Mustang Mach-E GT, along with specially tuned springs, MagneRide shocks, and 385-millimetre front brake rotors with red-painted Brembo-branded calipers. It comes with a 91 kWh lithium-ion battery, targeting an EPA-estimated range of 402 km, and a fast-charging capability from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in about 36.5 minutes on a DC Fast Charger.
For off-road capabilities, it features 19-inch rally-style alloy wheels and Michelin CrossClimate2 tires for better grip on loose surfaces. The vehicle also includes protective shielding for the motors, protective film on the cladding and fender arches, and mud flaps to reduce debris spray.
Ford introduces the RallySport Drive Mode for off-road driving, allowing for bigger slides, linear throttle response, and more aggressive damping. This mode also enables the Mustang Mach-E Rally to perform well in snow and slick on-road conditions.
"Just a year ago, this was merely an idea, and what you see today is a testament to the passion and intense creativity of our Model e team," said Donna Dickson, chief engineer, Mustang Mach-E. "We have always explored new areas of performance, and the combination of a rally-tuned suspension, dual motor electric powertrain, and wicked styling makes the Mustang Mach-E Rally a different kind of performance vehicle that will excite customers chasing their next adventure.”
In terms of technology, the EV is equipped with Ford BlueCruise hands-free highway driving technology, Lane Change Assist and In-Lane Repositioning. The Mustang Mach-E Rally underwent rigorous testing on an all-new rally course at Ford's Michigan Proving Ground, simulating real-world conditions.
The vehicle features a distinctive design, including a dramatic rear spoiler, contrasting accents, a unique front splitter, and rally-inspired fog lights. Every Mustang Mach-E Rally comes standard with two racing stripes. It can be ordered in Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Eruption Green, and Grabber Yellow with available Star White or new Glacier Gray as extra-cost options.
Inside, there are gloss white accents, performance seats with "Mach-E Rally" branding, and a combination of comfort and functionality. The targeted starting MSRP for the Mustang Mach-E Rally is approximately $65,000 (Rs. 53.97 Lakh) in the United States, with exact pricing to be revealed closer to launch. It is expected to be available for purchase in early 2024, with deliveries shortly thereafter.
“Mustang Mach-E Rally puts Ford’s decades of passion for rally championships around the world right in the hands of our customers.’ said Jim Farley, chief executive officer. “It takes Mustang where it hasn’t been before – to gravel and dirt roads. Inspired by true driving enthusiasts, a driving experience like never before for the pure joy of driving.”
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
