Honda Introduces New Warranty Program For Big Wing Customers

The first 10,000 new H'ness CB350 and CB350RS customers will receive free enrolment.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

22-Aug-23 10:15 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • HMSI introduces 'Extended Warranty' and 'Extended Warranty Plus' programs for Big Wing customers.
  • First 10,000 H'ness CB350 and CB350RS buyers get free enrolment in Extended Warranty program from 8th August 2023.
  • Extended Warranty Plus offers up to 10 years coverage, with transferable renewal options for Honda BigWing motorcycles.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the introduction of two new warranty programs, 'Extended Warranty' and 'Extended Warranty Plus,' for its Big Wing customers. 

 

As an introductory offer for the first 10,000 new H'ness CB350 and CB350RS customers, HMSI extends a no-cost enrolment in the Extended Warranty program starting from 8th August 2023. The offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

 

Customers have the option to acquire the 'Extended Warranty Plus' program within a flexible window starting from 91 days up to the 9th year from their vehicle purchase date. The program provides customers with a comprehensive 10-year warranty coverage accompanied by renewal options that remain transferable even upon change of ownership.

The Extended Warranty Plus program emphasizes comprehensive coverage of vital engine components and essential mechanical and electrical parts. The program offers three tailored policies: a 3-year policy applicable up to 7 years, a 2-year policy for vehicles in their 8th year, and a 1-year policy for those in their 9th year. These choices extend coverage up to 1,30,000 kilometres for all H'ness and CB350RS motorcycles.

Features of Extended Warranty PlusBenefits for Customer
Period of sale91 days to 9th Year from date of vehicle purchase
  • Complete “Peace of Mind” for customers
  • Covers the failure occurred due to manufacturing defect.
  • Warranty coverage up-to 10 Years – unique initiative in the premium 2Wheeler industry.
  • Longer vehicle life with regular maintenance, leads to higher resale value. 
  • Renewal option available up to 9 years of vehicle purchase.
  • All India applicability
  • Policy is transferrable.

 

Point of SaleWorkshop
Policy Options Available3 Year policy till 7th Year age vehicle, 
2 Year policy for 8th Year age vehicle,
1 Year policy for 9th Year age vehicle.
Potential CustomersExisting EW and Non-EW customers

Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales & Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, announced the special Extended Warranty programs for BigWing. He emphasized HMSI's unwavering commitment to providing an unmatched ownership experience for its customers. The launch of these programs coincides with the celebration of the 1,00,000 customer milestone. With warranty coverage extending up to 10 years and including high-value parts, the company assures nationwide customer satisfaction and peace of mind. Through this initiative, Honda aims to fortify the trust and reliability shared with its valued customers.

Honda BigWing customers can access these services at authorized Honda BigWing dealerships with prices starting from Rs. 5,321. The pricing structure varies depending on the vehicle's purchase year, ensuring flexibility and affordability for all customers.

# Honda# Honda two wheelers# Honda CB 350 RS

