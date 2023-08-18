Honda Launches The 2023 Livo In India

Honda 2Wheelers India has launched the 2023 Livo in India. Now OBD2 compliant, the motorcycle is available in two variants- Drum (priced at Rs 78,500) and Disc (priced at Rs 82,500) and can be had in three colour schemes- Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Crust Metallic and Black.

The motorcycle is powered by a 109.5 cc engine that is now OBD2 compliant

Visually, apart from featuring a few cosmetic tweaks like a slightly redesigned front visor and updated graphics, the Livo design’s remains mostly the same. Another new feature on the motorcycle is the semi-digital instrument cluster that also comes with a service due indicator that informs the rider when it is time to service the vehicle.

In terms of cycle parts, the Livo comes with telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorber with five-step preload adjustment at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a front disc brake and rear drum brake on the top Disc variant, whereas on the Drum variant, it features drum brakes on both ends. The motorcycle rides on 18-inch wheels shod with tubeless tyres. Coming to the powertrain, the motorcycle is powered by a 109.5 cc mill that is now OBD2 compliant, churning out 8.67 bhp and 9.3 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The Livo’s fuel tank capacity stands at 7 litres.

Speaking on Honda’s latest OBD2 offering, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, managing director, president & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we unveil the OBD2 compliant 2023 Honda Livo. This launch reflects our constant pursuit to elevate the riding experience, offering enhanced peace of mind. We are confident that the new Livo will raise the bar of style, performance and value in its segment.”