Honda SP160 Vs Honda Unicorn: Differences Explained

The SP160 is the latest offering from Honda that’s based on the Unicorn. But, what are the differences? Read on to find out
By Janak Sorap

3 mins read

11-Aug-23 06:16 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Honda SP160 shares its underpinning and powertrain with the Unicorn
  • SP160 is Honda’s sportier commuter offering in the 160cc segment
  • Design language is based on the SP series

Honda 2Wheelers India recently launched the latest SP160, a sporty 160cc commuter offering that is based on the tried and tested Unicorn. Sharing the same diamond-type frame and powertrain which is a 162.71 cc single-pot motor producing 13.27 bhp and 14.58 Nm mated to a 5-speed gearbox, both motorcycles are the same but different. That said, read on to find out what all is new on the SP160 and different from the Unicorn. 

 

 

Styling

The Unicorn follows a conventional styling that is now aged but continues to be well-accepted by buyers in the segment. It is one of those designs that buyers prefer as it is. In the case of the SP160, the motorcycle takes a sportier approach providing buyers with a fresh design while keeping to the same 160cc platform. 

The SP160 has sporty edgy lines with more prominent tank extensions compared to the SP125, faux air vents on the extensions and side panel, finished is a proportionate tail section featuring a M-shaped tail light. Lastly, the SP160 also gets graphics and an engine belly cowl, completing its sporty appeal.


Also Read: 2023 Honda SP160: First Look Impressions


Features

In this department, the SP160 comes with an LED headlamp and an all-digital instrument console that consists of a tachometer, speedometer, two trip metres, clock, fuel gauge, average speed and fuel consumption readouts. The Unicorn, on the other hand, is rather basic, featuring a conventional halogen bulb-type headlamp and an analogue metre console.

 

Cycle Parts

Coming to the mechanicals, while the suspension bits are the same, the other parameters are different. Starting with the brakes, the SP160 comes with a petal-type 276 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The bike is also offered with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. As for the Unicorn, it features a smaller 240mm disc at the front and only a drum brake (130mm) option at the rear. Both bikes come equipped with single-channel ABS. Lastly, while the Unicorn rides in larger 18-inch wheels, the SP160 comes with 17-inch wheels but with the same alloy wheel design. 

Dimensions

Onto the measurements, the Unicorn is longer is 20 mm, but the SP160 is 30mm wider and 10mm taller. The SP160 has a longer wheelbase at 1347 mm which is 12 mm more than that of the Unicorn’s. For ground clearance, the SP160 measures 177 mm, 10 mm less than the Unicorn which measures 187 mm. The fuel tank capacity on the SP160 measures 12-litres while the Unicorn gets a 13-litre fuel tank. In terms of kerb weight, the disc-drum variant of the SP160 weighs the same as the Unicorn at 146 kg, while the twin-disc variant of the former weighs two kilograms more. Lastly, the saddle height on the Unicorn measures 798 mm, which is 2 mm more than that of the SP160.

Pricing

Honda has launched the SP160 at a starting price of Rs 1,17,500 (ex-showroom) for the disc-drum variant and Rs 1,21,900 (ex-showroom) for the twin-disc variant. Meanwhile, the Unicorn carries a sticker price of Rs 1,09,800 (ex-showroom).

# Honda# Honda SP160# Honda Unicorn# Honda SP160 price# Honda SP160 features

