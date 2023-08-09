Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster Revealed

Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texan hypercar manufacturer, has revealed their latest car, the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster. This hypercar, showcased in exposed carbon fiber, builds upon the successes of its predecessors, the Venom F5 Roadster and the Venom F5 Revolution Coupe.

Venom F5 Revolution Roadster surpasses its Coupe sibling with performance on both roads and tracks. The vehicle has an array of enhancements tailored for the racing circuit, including substantial front and rear splitters, frontal dive planes, and a rear wing to increase aerodynamics. Some other enhancements include a features retuned suspension, advanced wheels, and digital track telemetry. A hallmark feature carried over from the Revolution Coupe is the high-mounted central air scoop, positioned to supply the engine bay with cool, fresh air.

The F5 Revolution Roadster features a re-engineered roof design, incorporating a removable panel from rigid carbon fiber composites. This single-piece roof, insulated against the elements and has Alcantara upholstery. Weighing just 8 kg, the lightweight roof panel offers one-person ease of removal and installation.

Under the hood, the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster harbors Hennessey's twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter 'Fury' V8 combustion engine that gives output of 1,817 bhp. Encased within a removable carbon fiber engine cover featuring the heat extraction holes mirroring those on the rear bumper, the glass is four times stronger than standard annealed glass.

The Venom F5 Revolution Roadster will be showcased on August 18 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during the illustrious Monterey Car Week 2023. The car is priced at $3 million and is limited to 12 units, including 5 bare carbon models. The Revolution Roadster marks the fourth addition to the Venom F5 family.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “The new Venom F5 Revolution Roadster combines our track-focused hypercar with an open-top for an unmatched visceral driving experience. This first example, a bespoke build for a special client, debuts our bare carbon finish with its meticulous handcrafted exposed carbon-fiber weave. Our hypercar is a timeless work of art that is as visually inspiring as it is physically engaging, thanks to its 1,817-hp combustion-only twin-turbocharged V8.”

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL