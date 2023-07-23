Bugatti's Successor To The Chiron To Debut in 2024; Launch in 2026

Bugatti has confirmed that their next-generation hypercar, set to succeed the iconic Chiron, is scheduled to make its debut in 2024, with its official launch slated for 2026. The announcement also marked the retirement of Bugatti's long-time design chief, Achim Anscheidt.

Anscheidt, who has been at the helm of Bugatti's design for 19 years, revealed that the new hypercar's design has already been approved, making it his final project before stepping down. It is worth noting that Anscheidt initially intended to resign three years ago, but the persuasion of Mate Rimac, the CEO of the Bugatti Rimac partnership, convinced him to stay on and see through the completion of the Chiron successor's design.

Bugatti has appointed Frank Heyl as his successor. Heyl has been with the brand since 2008 and currently serves as the deputy design chief.

Rimac, in a statement, praised Anscheidt's deep understanding of Bugatti's identity, which he considers to be unparalleled and inherited from the brand's founder, Ettore, and his son Jean. Rimac expressed his admiration for Achim's final project, calling it a masterpiece and the most authentic evolution of Bugatti he could have envisioned.

While Bugatti has been tight-lipped about specific details regarding the Chiron successor, Rimac previously disclosed in 2022 that the hypercar will embrace a hybrid powertrain rather than opting for full electrification.

