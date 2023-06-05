Daniel Ricciardo Puts His McLaren 720S Spider Up For Sale

  • Home
The Formula 1 driver’s 720S Spider is finished in Lantana Purple and has covered 10,861 km.
authorBy Carandbike Team
05-Jun-23 05:36 PM IST
Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is now parting ways with his McLaren 720S Spider. The Australian racing driver has listed his car for sale through McLaren New Forest in the UK, with an asking price of £217,450 or approximately Rs 2.23 crore. It is unclear whether Ricciardo purchased the car himself or received it as a gift from McLaren.

 

Also read: McLaren Artura Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 5 Crore

 

Ricciardo's 720S Spider has a Lantana Purple exterior colour. The paint is complemented by a set of 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels featuring a gunmetal grey finish, and bright yellow brake callipers with a silver McLaren logo.

 

Also read: McLaren Introduces Its Latest Track Weapon – The 750S
 

This particular two-door, two-seat supercar also comes packed with a range of optional features. These include a Bowers & Wilkins Audio System, Performance Plus Pack, Convenience Pack, Exterior Carbon Fibre Upgrade Pack 1, Interior Carbon Fiber Pack 3, as well as electric and heated memory seats, and 360 parking assist. Furthermore, the car still has 12 months remaining on its manufacturer warranty and has only been driven to approx 6,749 miles i.e 10,861 km.

Powering the car is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that belts out 710 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. McLaren says that the 720S sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and hits a top speed of 341 kmph.

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

 

Source

