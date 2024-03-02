McLaren Artura Spider Revealed; Artura Line-Up Gets Performance Updates

McLaren has unveiled the new Artura Spider ahead of the model going on sale in global markets in mid-2024. The drop-top iteration of the Artura hybrid supercar, the Spider brings with it a slew of performance enhancements that will also become available on the coupe from mid-2024.



Starting with the design, the Spider doesn’t stray far from the original coupe’s design including retaining the flying buttresses. Those with an attention to detail though will notice the subtle design updates in the Spider’s design. The rear quarter glass of the coupe has been deleted in favour of thicker functional buttresses - housing the roll cage - to protect occupants in case of rollovers. Additionally, the flying buttresses now feature large glass inserts that McLaren says improve rear visibility.

Design updates to the Artura Spider are focused towards the rear.

Moving further back the rear deck has been redesigned to house the folding hard-top with the heat vents moved further towards the rear. The Spider also gets additional vents on the rear deck as compared to the coupe.



Speaking of the hard-top, the unit is made from carbon fiber to keep it light and gets the option to be equipped with an electrochromic glass sunroof. The roof can be stowed in as little as 11 seconds with th vehicle moving at speeds of up to 50 kmph. Compared to the Coupe, the Spider weighs about 62kg more with a kerb weight of 1,559 kg. McLaren claims the Artura Spider is the lightest car in its class.



The Spider gets a redesigned rear deck with new vents; flying buttresses are retained by now feature glass inserts to improve rear visibility.

Cosmetics aside, McLaren has also rolled out several updates to the Artura’s drivetrain with the Spider that will also apply to the coupe. These encompass upgrades to the engine, transmission, and suspension systems. Notably, the 3.0-liter V6 engine now develops 19.7 bhp more. Total system output of the hybrid system now stands at 690 bhp and 720 Nm. Furthermore, improved shift times by 25 percent from the gearbox and a 90 percent quicker response from the active suspension further enhance the driving experience, promising an engaging ride with enhanced stability and control. MCLarne says it has also engineered new powertrain mounts for the Artura as well as redesigning the brake cooling ducts for greater efficiency.

Performance figures for the Artura Spider are impressive, with 0-100 kmph dusted in just 3 seconds, 0-200 kmph in 8.4 seconds, and a top speed of 330 kmph. New features like the "spinning wheel pull-away" setting for launch control add flair to the driving experience



Cabin design is near identical to that of the coupe.

McLaren says that existing owners of the Artura Coupe will also be able to avail of the 19 bhp boost in engine output free of cost.



In addition to performance enhancements, the 2025 Artura Spider offers advanced driver assistance systems, including lane-departure warning and road sign recognition, with optional features such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control available. The interior is equipped with standard Apple CarPlay, with optional upgrades like wireless smartphone charging and a premium Bowers & Wilkins audio system.



The carmaker has opened the order books for the new Artura Spider and the updated coupe in global markets with deliveries to commence from mid-2024.