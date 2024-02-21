Adrian Newey Secures 2024 World Car Person Of The Year Title
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 21, 2024
Highlights
- Adrian Newey has been recognised as the World Car Person Of The Year in 2024.
- Newey oversaw the development of the RB19, statistically the most dominant F1 car ever made.
- Prior to this, Newey also held roles with the Williams and McLaren F1 teams.
Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing has been adjudged the 2024 World Car Person Of The Year. Newey oversaw the development of the RB19, statistically the most dominant F1 car ever made, which was used by Max Verstappen to win the team’s sixth world championship in 2023. He was chosen from a group of five nominees, which also included Maruti Suzuki Chief Technology Officer CV Raman.
Also Read: F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
The RB19 won 21 of the 22 races in the 2023 F1 season
Prior to Red Bull, Newey has also had stints with the Williams and McLaren F1 teams. While at Williams, he played a main role in developing the 1992 and 1993 championship-winning cars, best remembered for their groundbreaking technological features at the time, which included active suspension along with other driver aids such as traction control. The features were then banned shortly after since it provided the team with a significant advantage over the rest of the field. Newey was also at the McLaren team from 1996 to 2005, led by Ron Dennis. There he helped develop the MP4/13 and MP4/14 cars which were driven by Mika Hakkinen to world championship glory in 1998 and 1999 respectively.
Also Read: Scuderia Ferrari Unveils The SF-24 For 2024 Formula 1 Season
Newey was instrumental in developing the 1992 and 1993 championship-winning cars
Newey’s creation, the RB19 was piloted by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in 2023 and managed to win 21 of 22 races the following Formula 1 season. This also included 6 instances where the duo managed to secure the first and second positions on a race day. Having been with the team since 2006, he was instrumental in designing all the championship-winning cars from the Formula 1 team, including those used by Sebastian Vettel to win the championship consecutively from 2010 to 2014.
