Login

Adrian Newey Secures 2024 World Car Person Of The Year Title

He was chosen from among five finalists, including Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Adrian Newey has been recognised as the World Car Person Of The Year in 2024.
  • Newey oversaw the development of the RB19, statistically the most dominant F1 car ever made.
  • Prior to this, Newey also held roles with the Williams and McLaren F1 teams.

Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull Racing has been adjudged the 2024 World Car Person Of The Year. Newey oversaw the development of the RB19, statistically the most dominant F1 car ever made, which was used by Max Verstappen to win the team’s sixth world championship in 2023. He was chosen from a group of five nominees, which also included Maruti Suzuki Chief Technology Officer CV Raman.

 

Also Read: F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season

The RB19 won 21 of the 22 races in the 2023 F1 season

 

Prior to Red Bull, Newey has also had stints with the Williams and McLaren F1 teams. While at Williams, he played a main role in developing the 1992 and 1993 championship-winning cars, best remembered for their groundbreaking technological features at the time, which included active suspension along with other driver aids such as traction control. The features were then banned shortly after since it provided the team with a significant advantage over the rest of the field. Newey was also at the McLaren team from 1996 to 2005, led by Ron Dennis. There he helped develop the MP4/13 and MP4/14 cars which were driven by Mika Hakkinen to world championship glory in 1998 and 1999 respectively.

 

Also Read: Scuderia Ferrari Unveils The SF-24 For 2024 Formula 1 Season

Newey was instrumental in developing the 1992 and 1993 championship-winning cars

 

Newey’s creation, the RB19 was piloted by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in 2023 and managed to win 21 of 22 races the following Formula 1 season. This also included 6 instances where the duo managed to secure the first and second positions on a race day. Having been with the team since 2006, he was instrumental in designing all the championship-winning cars from the Formula 1 team, including those used by Sebastian Vettel to win the championship consecutively from 2010 to 2014.

# Adrian Newey# World Car Person Of The Year Award# Redbull F1# Max Verstappen# Sergio Perez# Ron Dennis# McLaren# McLaren Formula One team# Formula 1# Sebastian Vettel# Mika Hakkinen# Motorsport# Cars# car
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
8.4
2017 Renault Kwid
  • 26,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.95 Lakh
₹ 6,607/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
  • 48,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.65 Lakh
₹ 5,935/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Honda City
  • 5,855 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 30,123/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.24 Lakh
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.24 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-11222 second ago

The new Ninja 500 was unveiled at EICMA 2023 last November and will imminently replace the Ninja 400 in various markets, including India.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Prices Slashed By Rs 6.40 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 87.90 Lakh
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Prices Slashed By Rs 6.40 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 87.90 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8637 second ago

JLR India has slashed the price of the facelifted Range Rover Velar within six months of its launch.

2024 Dacia Spring (Renault Kwid EV) Revealed; Gets New Interior, Twin Screen Setup
2024 Dacia Spring (Renault Kwid EV) Revealed; Gets New Interior, Twin Screen Setup
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-6224 second ago

The Dacia Spring EV has received a comprehensive update inside and out bring its design and cabin in-line with other new-gen Dacia models.

Porsche 959 Nissan Bought To Engineer The R32 GT-R Is Headed For Auction
Porsche 959 Nissan Bought To Engineer The R32 GT-R Is Headed For Auction
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 minutes ago

It is all set to go under the hammer at the Amelia Island auction, with an estimated selling price of $3,250,000 and $3,750,000 (26-31 crore).

2024 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.29 Lakh
2024 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.29 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 minutes ago

The new Kawasaki Z900 gets no mechanical changes from its predecessor.

Factory Ducati Duo Dominate The Final Qatar Test As Bagnaia Smashes Track Record
Factory Ducati Duo Dominate The Final Qatar Test As Bagnaia Smashes Track Record
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

23 minutes ago

Francesco Bagnaia's lap time of 1 minute and 50.952 seconds, shattered the previous track record by eight-tenths of a second

Ather 450 Apex E-Scooter Production Commenced; Deliveries Begin Next Month
Ather 450 Apex E-Scooter Production Commenced; Deliveries Begin Next Month
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CTO - Ather Energy, shared an image of the 450 Apex rolling off the company’s assembly line at the Hosur facility.

Francesco Bagnaia Sets The Pace On Day One Of Qatar MotoGP Test
Francesco Bagnaia Sets The Pace On Day One Of Qatar MotoGP Test
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ducati secures a 1-2 with Jorge Martin closely behind Francesco Bagnaia

Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Select 2021-2023 Manufactured Models Over Potential Fire Risk
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Select 2021-2023 Manufactured Models Over Potential Fire Risk
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The recall is to address a potential wiring issue with the 48V system in the vehicles and affects select E-class, CLS-class and AMG GT four-door models.

CFMoto 450SR S Launched In Europe To Rival New Aprilia RS 457
CFMoto 450SR S Launched In Europe To Rival New Aprilia RS 457
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The new CFMoto 450SR S is a rival to the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 500, KTM RC 390, Honda CBR500R and the like in the segment

McLaren To Compete In 2024 FIA WEC With The 720S GT3 EVO
McLaren To Compete In 2024 FIA WEC With The 720S GT3 EVO
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The livery for the upcoming season consists of a black and Papaya orange dual-tone colour scheme

Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" Returns for Season 6: Release Date & What to Expect
Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" Returns for Season 6: Release Date & What to Expect
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Max Verstappen's participation in Season 6 addresses previous concerns about portrayal, emphasising the importance of an accurate representation while acknowledging the need for dramatic storytelling

F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The RB20 gets long cooling gulleys and vertical sidepod radiator inlets, reminiscent of chief rivals Mercedes' previous designs

F1 2024: Mercedes Unveils W15, The Last Hamilton Car Before Ferrari Move
F1 2024: Mercedes Unveils W15, The Last Hamilton Car Before Ferrari Move
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Technical director James Allison leads a design overhaul, introducing a new chassis and aerodynamic enhancements.

Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award
Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The list of final nominees includes Red Bull Racing CTO Adrian Newey, Porsche GT Product Line Director Andreas Preuninger and Volvo interior design head Lisa Reeves.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved