Scuderia Ferrari Unveils The SF-24 For 2024 Formula 1 Season

Scuderia Ferrari is gearing up for the 2024 Formula 1 season with the launch of its latest challenger, the SF-24, marking a significant step forward for the iconic team. Described as "95 per cent new," the SF-24 represents Ferrari's commitment to reclaiming its position at the forefront of Formula 1.

The SF-24 introduces several technical innovations aimed at enhancing performance on the track. Notable changes include a revamped sidepod design for improved aerodynamics. Ferrari has also focused on revamping the rear wing to counter Red Bull's DRS advantage, aiming to enhance overall aerodynamic efficiency and stability. Additionally, the front wing has been reorganised, with a shift in focus to outboard sections to generate more outwash.

Also Read: Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024

Dubbed 'Operation Relaunch,' Ferrari's strategic initiative aims to propel the team back to championship contention. Learning from the previous season's challenges, Ferrari seeks to address the issues that hindered drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in 2023. While the SF-23 showed promise in qualifying, translating that pace into consistent race results proved challenging, especially against dominant rivals Red Bull.

Despite securing only one victory in 2023, Ferrari remains optimistic about the SF-24's potential to close the gap to its competitors. With key improvements in aerodynamics and overall performance, Ferrari aims to deliver a more competitive package for the upcoming season. CEO John Elkann's personal involvement underscores Ferrari's renewed dedication to Formula 1 excellence, signalling a new chapter for the team.

Driver Charles Leclerc provided initial feedback on the SF-24, describing it as "healthier" and more easy to manage compared to its predecessor. While optimistic about the car's potential, Leclerc emphasised the need to wait until after the initial races to assess its true competitiveness on different circuits.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Makes Shock Move To Ferrari From Mercedes For 2025, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Ferrari says they remain committed to pushing the boundaries and striving for success in the 2024 Formula 1 season. With a blend of experience and fresh talent, Ferrari is poised to navigate the challenges ahead and vie for supremacy on the track, buoyed by CEO Elkann's personal involvement and the addition of approximately 20 new personnel poised to bolster the team's engineering and technical capabilities.