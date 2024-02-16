Login

F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season

The RB20 gets long cooling gulleys and vertical sidepod radiator inlets, reminiscent of chief rivals Mercedes' previous designs
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 16, 2024

Highlights

  • RB 20 features intriguing design elements reminiscent of past Mercedes concepts
  • Horner says Red Bull's investigation has not detracted from team unity
  • Williams F1 team will be the last to reveal its 2024 contender

Red Bull Racing has unveiled the RB20 title challenger, set to compete in the 2024 Formula 1 season. The RB20 features some intriguing design elements that bear a resemblance to concepts previously explored by archrivals Mercedes.

 

During the car's shakedown at Silverstone's on-site hotel, spy shots revealed long cooling gulleys running from the halo along the engine cover, a feature reminiscent of Mercedes' W14 design from 2023, despite the latter's departure from the 'zeropod' sidepod concept.
 

The RB20 also presents a vertical sidepod radiator inlet, housed within heavily undercut sidepods akin to Mercedes' W13, indicating a departure from Red Bull's previous designs. However, the car retains downwash sidepod solutions and features front-end parts similar to those used in the preceding season.


Despite showcasing a larger and simpler floor during the launch event, likely to conceal key aerodynamic components, the RB20's design choices have sparked intrigue, with its resemblance to Mercedes' past concepts generating significant attention.

 

Red Bull's team principal, Christian Horner, described the RB20 as an evolution from its predecessor, emphasising the team's commitment to innovation and detail. Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez lauded the car's design, highlighting its departure from previous concepts as a bold move by the team.
 

While questions regarding an ongoing investigation involving Horner were limited at the launch event, he affirmed the team's focus on the upcoming season, despite the distraction caused by external factors.


 

Horner emphasised that the investigation did not detract from the team's unity and preparation for the challenges ahead, echoing sentiments of collective focus and support within the Red Bull organisation.

 

With the debut of the RB20 only Williams is yet to reveal its 2024 car. Williams had earlier in the month revealed just the livery that will adorn its upcoming FW46 race car for the 2024 season. Red Bull's unveiling marks a significant moment in the lead-up to pre-season testing in Bahrain, where the RB20's performance will be closely scrutinised.
 

Innovative design choices, reminiscent of Mercedes' past concepts, have positioned the RB20 as a potential game-changer once again in the upcoming Formula 1 season, signalling Red Bull's commitment to maintaining its competitive edge in the fiercely contested championship.

