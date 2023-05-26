McLaren Artura Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 5 Crore

The McLaren Artura has finally been launched in the Indian market. The car is powered by a twin turbocharged V6 engine mated to an electric motor and has a top speed of 330 kmph. McLaren also says that the Artura is the most fuel-efficient car they have ever produced, delivering upto 21.73 km/L. The brand is also offering a 5-year vehicle warranty, a 6-year battery warranty, a 10-year body perforation corrosion warranty, and a 3-year service plan on the vehicle. The car is available at a starting price tag of Rs 5 crore.

Also Read: McLaren Reveals “Triple Crown” Special Livery For Monaco & Spain

The car gets McLaren's official C-shaped headlamps, and horizontal tail lamps

The Artura features a design that is very much McLaren-like and gets many signature design elements from the brand like the C-shaped headlamps, and horizontal tail lamps. The PHEV is built on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture which is built for Hybrid applications and is integrated with a battery compartment, domain-based ethernet electrical architecture, along with electrical heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (eHVAC) system. The car has a DIN kerb weight of 1,498 kg which is among the lowest in its segment. The car is also equipped with Pirelli Cyber Tyres which feature sensors that are in direct contact and transmit data faster than a conventional Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Also Read: Aston Martin DB12 Revealed; Revised V8 Powertrain Makes 671 bhp

The interior gets a touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster mounted to the steering column

The cockpit of the Artura is centred towards the driver and gets a touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster mounted to the steering column, so it moves in conjunction with the steering wheel. This setup comes with McLaren Track Telemetry, natural language voice control, emergency call and over-the-air software updates. The hybrid performance car also gets advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) including intelligent adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, auto high-beam assist and road-sign recognition.

The powertrain churns out a combined power output of 671 bhp and 720 Nm of torque

Coming to the powertrain, the supercar is powered by a 2,993-cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed transmission and a compact axial flux E-motor which can generate 94 bhp and 225 Nm. The setup churns out a combined power output of 671 bhp and 720 Nm of torque and has a power-to-weight ratio of 488 PS per tonne. The Artura can go from 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds, 0-200 kmph tales 8.3 seconds while the 300 kmph mark is achieved in 21.5 seconds. The top speed is limited to 330 kmph. McLaren claims that the battery pack of the Artura can be charged in just 2.5 hours. The car also gets four powertrain modes- E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track.

Also Read: Ferrari 296 GTS Launched In India

Enthusiasts will be happy that McLaren is finally launching the Artura in the Indian market. The car will compete with the Ferrari 296 which recently launched in the Indian market.