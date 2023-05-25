McLaren Reveals “Triple Crown” Special Livery For Monaco & Spain

McLaren Racing is set to pay tribute to its illustrious motorsport history by unveiling a special livery for its MCL60 cars at the upcoming F1 rounds. The unique colour scheme harks back to McLaren's successes at the Indianapolis 500, Monaco Grand Prix, and Le Mans 24 Hours - a feat known as the 'Triple Crown' achievement in motorsport.

Also Read: F1: Mercedes Forges Ahead With W14 Upgrade Plans; Will Run Updated Car At Monaco Grand Prix

While the Triple Crown is typically associated with driver accolades, McLaren's triumphs with Johnny Rutherford at the 1974 Indy 500, Alain Prost at Monaco in 1984, and the F1 GTR McLaren's Le Mans victory in 1995 combine to form the team's own Triple Crown. The special livery on the MCL60 cars pays homage to these victories and the team's rich racing heritage.

The black livery of the Le Mans-winning car is reflected in the front section of the MCL60s, while the central section is temporarily white to symbolise Prost's achievement. The rear styling of the livery resembles McLaren's classic "Marlboro" colour scheme, which was used between 1974 and 1996.

In addition to the unique livery, McLaren will release five films showcasing the stories behind its Triple Crown victories and the organisation's evolution since its founding in 1963. The team's participation in this year's Indy 500 will also feature liveries celebrating McLaren's storied history.

Also Read: McLaren Artura India Launch On May 26

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, expressed his pride in celebrating McLaren's rich legacy with the special livery at the Monaco Grand Prix. He emphasised the significance of the Triple Crown accolade and the team's commitment to honouring its history during the 60th-anniversary celebrations.

Both Norris and Piastri are excited to be part of this special tribute. Norris, who achieved a podium finish at the 2021 Monaco race, acknowledged McLaren's impressive track record at Monte Carlo and expressed his anticipation for racing in a great-looking car that celebrates Bruce McLaren's legacy. Piastri, preparing for his first Monaco Grand Prix, expressed his pride in lining up on the grid with the MCL60 and carrying the colours of McLaren's Triple Crown-winning race cars.

Also Read: Vettel To Drive Senna’s McLaren, Mansell’s Williams At Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2023

To complete the immersive experience, McLaren will extend the Triple Crown livery theme to other aspects of their kit and garage setup for the next two Formula 1 races.

The McLaren team's tribute to its illustrious past highlights the importance of heritage and the deep connection between a team's history and its present achievements. As they take to the streets of Monaco, the special livery serves as a visual reminder of McLaren's triumphs and the enduring legacy of Bruce McLaren's visionary contributions to motorsport.