McLaren Artura India Launch On May 26

The Artura is a hybrid high-performance car that is built on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) platform
24-May-23 03:35 PM IST
Highlights
  • Powered by a 2,993cc twin turbocharged V6 petrol engine
  • Can go from 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds
  • Expected to be priced above Rs 4 crore (ex-showroom).

The McLaren Artura, a high-performance hybrid car from the British supercar marque is all set to be launched on May 26 in Delhi. The supercar is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine mated to an electric motor and has a top speed of 330 kmph. The car is expected to be priced above Rs 4 crore (ex-showroom).

The car features a kerb weight of 1498 kg owing to its platform

 

Visually, the Artura looks unmistakably like a McLaren, featuring the brand’s signature C-shaped headlamps along with horizontal taillamps that can be seen on many other models from the brand. The PHEV features a relatively low kerb weight of 1,498 kg due to its platform, which is on par with comparable supercars that do not have hybrid powertrains. The car is equipped with Pirelli Cyber Tyres which feature sensors that are in direct contact and transmit data faster than a conventional Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

 

Also Read: McLaren Introduces Its Latest Track Weapon – The 750S

The cockpit gets a central console touchscreen and a digital driver’s display 

 

The cockpit gets a driver-centred layout with separate powertrain and handling controls. The rest of the cabin features a central console touchscreen and a digital driver’s display. This setup comes with McLaren Track Telemetry, natural language voice control, emergency call and over-the-air software updates. The interior also gets McLaren’s new Clubsport seat design that is lightweight in nature and designed in a way that ensures optimum support height and angle for the passenger. The Artura gets advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) including intelligent adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, auto high-beam assist and road-sign recognition.

 

Also Read: McLaren And Lockheed To Jointly Design Supercars

The Artura features a 0-100 kmph time of just 3 seconds

 

A 2,993 cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine powers the Artura which produces a power output of 577 bhp and 585 Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled with a compact axial flux E-motor which is also capable of generating 94 bhp and 225 Nm. The Artura can go from 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds, 0-200 kmph tales 8.3 seconds while the 300 kmph mark is achieved in 21.5 seconds. The top speed is limited to 330 kmph. 

The McLaren Artura’s main rivals in the Indian market upon its launch will include the likes of the Ferrari 296 GTB.

