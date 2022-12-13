  • Home
  • News
  • McLaren And Lockheed To Jointly Design Supercars

McLaren And Lockheed To Jointly Design Supercars

To commemorate the launch of this technology collaboration, the two companies showcased some of their latest projects at their Skunk Works headquarters in the California High Desert.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
1 mins read
13-Dec-22 03:52 PM IST
McLaren And Lockheed To Jointly Design Supercars banner
Highlights
  • Skunk Works is a division of Lockheed Martin, a renowned maker of advanced aircraft for US military.
  • McLaren considers Skunk Works' futuristic design to be very well applied to supercar/hypercar designs.
  • The two companies showcased some of their latest projects at their Skunk Works headquarters.

Supercar and hypercar maker McLaren Automotive announced a partnership with Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works. Skunk Works is a division of Lockheed Martin, a renowned maker of advanced aircraft for the US military and intelligence services. McLaren considers Skunk Works' futuristic design methodology to be very well applied to cutting-edge supercar/hypercar designs. Skunk Works software defines parameters for high-speed systems more accurately and quickly than traditional design methods.

“McLaren scientists and engineers will work closely with their colleagues at Skunk Works to test and explore how this cutting-edge technology can be used commercially in the automotive design world,” said McLaren in a press release.

To commemorate the launch of this technology collaboration, the two companies showcased some of their latest projects at their Skunk Works headquarters in the California High Desert. McLaren is showcasing its conceptual hypersonic aircraft the star of the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” Darkstar with the McLaren Artura hybrid supercar powered by a 3.0-litre V6 electric motor. 

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
McLaren Top Boss Hints At First-Ever SUV; And It Will Be Electric
McLaren Top Boss Hints At First-Ever SUV; And It Will Be Electric
2 months ago
F1: Ricciardo Says "I Won’t Be On The Grid In 2023", As Alpine, AlphaTauri Seats Filled
F1: Ricciardo Says "I Won’t Be On The Grid In 2023", As Alpine, AlphaTauri Seats Filled
2 months ago
McLaren To Enter India Market Later This Year
McLaren To Enter India Market Later This Year
3 months ago
F1 2022 Belgian GP Preview: Who's Got The Upper Hand?
F1 2022 Belgian GP Preview: Who's Got The Upper Hand?
4 months ago

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What's more important for you in a car?

Top trending

1Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
2Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Used Cars by lifestyle
line