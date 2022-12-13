McLaren And Lockheed To Jointly Design Supercars

Supercar and hypercar maker McLaren Automotive announced a partnership with Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works. Skunk Works is a division of Lockheed Martin, a renowned maker of advanced aircraft for the US military and intelligence services. McLaren considers Skunk Works' futuristic design methodology to be very well applied to cutting-edge supercar/hypercar designs. Skunk Works software defines parameters for high-speed systems more accurately and quickly than traditional design methods.

“McLaren scientists and engineers will work closely with their colleagues at Skunk Works to test and explore how this cutting-edge technology can be used commercially in the automotive design world,” said McLaren in a press release.

To commemorate the launch of this technology collaboration, the two companies showcased some of their latest projects at their Skunk Works headquarters in the California High Desert. McLaren is showcasing its conceptual hypersonic aircraft the star of the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” Darkstar with the McLaren Artura hybrid supercar powered by a 3.0-litre V6 electric motor.