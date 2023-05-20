F1: Mercedes Forges Ahead With W14 Upgrade Plans; Will Run Updated Car At Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes is proceeding with a significant overhaul of its W14 F1 car despite the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, where the upgrades were initially intended to debut. The team has made the strategic decision to introduce the new parts at the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, despite the challenges posed by the street circuit. The decision is driven by Mercedes' confidence in the upgrades' ability to enhance performance, improve car stability, and boost driver confidence. The information for this article has been sourced from Jonathan Noble.



Originally, Mercedes planned to showcase the major revamp of the W14 car at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. However, adverse weather conditions led to the cancellation of the event, depriving the team of the opportunity to test the new components on a conventional track. While this setback could have prompted a reevaluation of Mercedes' plans, the team has decided to push forward with the upgrades at Monaco, despite the circuit not being ideal for introducing major new parts.



Monaco's street circuit presents several challenges that make it less favorable for testing new components. The tight and unforgiving layout increases the risk of accidents, which could potentially damage the newly introduced parts. Additionally, the bumpy track surface and low-speed corners make it difficult to gather crucial aerodynamic performance data.



Despite the potential drawbacks of introducing the upgrades at Monaco, Mercedes has chosen to proceed. The decision is based on several key factors. Firstly, the team firmly believes that the new sidepods, revised floor, and different front suspension will deliver tangible performance improvements. Delaying their introduction would not yield significant benefits.



Furthermore, Mercedes acknowledges that a lack of confidence in the car, particularly during braking, has hindered drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell this season. The suspension changes included in the upgrades aim to address this issue. By implementing the changes at a venue like Monaco, where performance gains would be highly rewarding, Mercedes hopes to boost the drivers' confidence and overall competitiveness.



Logistics also played a crucial role in Mercedes' decision-making process. Reverting to the older specification car would require more effort and resources than continuing with the new upgrades. Since the revised W14 car had already been transported to Imola before the race cancellation, it is now being sent directly to Monaco. Changing plans and reverting to the original package would present a significant logistical challenge, prompting the team to maintain its course of action.

