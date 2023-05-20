  • Home
  • News
  • F1: Mercedes Forges Ahead With W14 Upgrade Plans; Will Run Updated Car At Monaco Grand Prix

F1: Mercedes Forges Ahead With W14 Upgrade Plans; Will Run Updated Car At Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes was set to bring the upgraded W14 to Imola this weekend though with the race canceled it will now make its first run at the Monaco Grand Prix.
authorBy carandbike Team
20-May-23 03:48 PM IST
F1: Mercedes Forges Ahead With W14 Upgrade Plans; Will Run Updated Car At Monaco Grand Prix
Highlights
  • Mercedes persists with the W14 car overhaul, shifting the debut to the Monaco Grand Prix
  • The upgrades are expected to improve performance and stability
  • Upgrades include revisions to the front suspension, floor and side pods

Mercedes is proceeding with a significant overhaul of its W14 F1 car despite the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, where the upgrades were initially intended to debut. The team has made the strategic decision to introduce the new parts at the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, despite the challenges posed by the street circuit. The decision is driven by Mercedes' confidence in the upgrades' ability to enhance performance, improve car stability, and boost driver confidence. The information for this article has been sourced from Jonathan Noble.
 

Originally, Mercedes planned to showcase the major revamp of the W14 car at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. However, adverse weather conditions led to the cancellation of the event, depriving the team of the opportunity to test the new components on a conventional track. While this setback could have prompted a reevaluation of Mercedes' plans, the team has decided to push forward with the upgrades at Monaco, despite the circuit not being ideal for introducing major new parts.
 

Monaco's street circuit presents several challenges that make it less favorable for testing new components. The tight and unforgiving layout increases the risk of accidents, which could potentially damage the newly introduced parts. Additionally, the bumpy track surface and low-speed corners make it difficult to gather crucial aerodynamic performance data.
 

Despite the potential drawbacks of introducing the upgrades at Monaco, Mercedes has chosen to proceed. The decision is based on several key factors. Firstly, the team firmly believes that the new sidepods, revised floor, and different front suspension will deliver tangible performance improvements. Delaying their introduction would not yield significant benefits.
 

Furthermore, Mercedes acknowledges that a lack of confidence in the car, particularly during braking, has hindered drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell this season. The suspension changes included in the upgrades aim to address this issue. By implementing the changes at a venue like Monaco, where performance gains would be highly rewarding, Mercedes hopes to boost the drivers' confidence and overall competitiveness.
 

Logistics also played a crucial role in Mercedes' decision-making process. Reverting to the older specification car would require more effort and resources than continuing with the new upgrades. Since the revised W14 car had already been transported to Imola before the race cancellation, it is now being sent directly to Monaco. Changing plans and reverting to the original package would present a significant logistical challenge, prompting the team to maintain its course of action.

 

Source

Related Articles
Mercedes F1 Team Evaluating FTX Sponsorship, Branding Stays For Now
Mercedes F1 Team Evaluating FTX Sponsorship, Branding Stays For Now
6 months ago
F1: Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Says Ferrari Have A 14 Bhp Advantage
F1: Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Says Ferrari Have A 14 Bhp Advantage
1 year ago
F1: Mercedes Unveils W13 E-Performance Which Returns To Silver Livery
F1: Mercedes Unveils W13 E-Performance Which Returns To Silver Livery
1 year ago
F1: George Russell Changes Helmet Colour Out Of Respect For Michael Schumacher
F1: George Russell Changes Helmet Colour Out Of Respect For Michael Schumacher
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
star7.5star
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.5star
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.8star
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now