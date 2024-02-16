F1 2024: Mercedes Unveils W15, The Last Hamilton Car Before Ferrari Move
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 16, 2024
Highlights
- Mercedes unveils its 2024 Formula 1 car, the W15
- W15 addresses past performance issues, with a focus on stabilising the rear end and boosting straight-line speed
- Despite challenges, Mercedes remains optimistic about the W15's potential
Mercedes has pulled the wraps off its highly anticipated 2024 Formula 1 challenger, the W15, marking the final car seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will pilot before his move to Ferrari. The unveiling took place at a chilly Silverstone, with the car set to make its track debut on the international version of the circuit during a demo day.
The new W15 is a crucial release for Mercedes after two challenging years under the current high downforce regulations. Struggling with issues like bouncing and porpoising, the team saw only limited success, with George Russell clinching a lone victory at Interlagos but ultimately slipping to third in the constructors' championship.
In response to these setbacks, Mercedes underwent significant restructuring, with James Allison assuming the role of technical director. The W15, the first car developed under Allison's supervision, represents a departure from its predecessor as the team strives to narrow the gap to frontrunners Red Bull.
Allison highlighted key improvements in the W15, focusing particularly on enhancing the car's rear-end stability and straight-line speed. Addressing drivers' concerns about the previous model's unpredictable rear axle, the team aimed to create a more reassuring driving experience.
The W15's design overhaul includes a new chassis and aerodynamic enhancements aimed at improving handling and reducing drag, especially with DRS activated. Mercedes also made adjustments to areas like pitstop performance and rear suspension, balancing significant updates within the constraints of F1's cost cap.
Despite facing an uphill battle against Red Bull's recent dominance, Mercedes remains optimistic about the W15's potential. Team principal Toto Wolff emphasised the importance of delivering a competitive and predictable car for Hamilton and Russell, acknowledging the challenges ahead while expressing confidence in the team's determination to reclaim the front of the grid.
As Mercedes embarks on this new chapter with the W15, eyes will be on how the car performs on track and how it compares to its rivals. With Hamilton's impending departure to Ferrari and Russell's continued tenure with the team, the 2024 season promises to be a pivotal one for Mercedes in its quest for Formula 1 success.
