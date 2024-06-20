Bugatti’s New V16 Hybrid Hypercar To Have 500 KMPH Top Speed?

Over eight years on from the debut of the world-beating Chiron, a new Bugatti is finally set to break cover in a few hours’ time. The first product to be rolled out since joining hands with Rimac Automobili, the as-yet-unnamed Bugatti hypercar will (unsurprisingly) be shockingly rapid. As one of its final teasers ahead of the unveil early on June 21, Bugatti Rimac has dropped a video revealing the hypercar’s instrument cluster, with the car blazing past the 300 kmph mark and the needle pushing all the way to the other end of the speedo, hinting at the new Bugatti’s ability to get incredibly close to the 500 kmph mark.

The cluster housing appears to be milled out of a block of aluminium, with three gauges set to the left of the speedometer. The speedometer – which also houses the tachometer – has the look of an open-face mechanical watch, with gears and jewels in the background visible through the cluster. In the video, a reading of up to 350 kmph is visible, but the new hypercar appears to accelerate well beyond that mark.

In a separate video, Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac confirmed the new Bugatti hypercar will have a hybrid powertrain. In addition to a naturally-aspirated V16 – which replaces the iconic quad-turbo W16 – the new hypercar will also feature three electric motors. The new Bugatti will have two motors up front, and one at the rear, and all of them will draw energy from a 25 kWh battery pack. Rimac also confirmed this car will have the ability to be driven on electric power alone, when needed.

The Chiron, in Super Sport 300+ form, had clocked a top speed of 490.48 kmph (300 mph) back in 2019, with around 1,600 bhp at its disposal. The new Bugatti hypercar, which is likely to be a fair bit heavier than the Chiron, is expected to have a total power output that far exceeds that of its predecessor. All details of the new hypercar will be revealed on June 21, at 1:30 am IST, and the unveiling of the latest Bugatti will be live-streamed on YouTube.