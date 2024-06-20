Login
Bugatti’s New V16 Hybrid Hypercar To Have 500 KMPH Top Speed?

Latest teaser from the French marque reveals the instrument cluster of the brand-new hybrid hypercar ahead of its debut early on June 21.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bugatti’s new hypercar set to have a top speed higher than its predecessor, the Chiron.
  • Hybrid powertrain will see naturally-aspirated V16 combined with three electric motors.
  • New Bugatti will also have the ability to be driven on electric power alone.

Over eight years on from the debut of the world-beating Chiron, a new Bugatti is finally set to break cover in a few hours’ time. The first product to be rolled out since joining hands with Rimac Automobili, the as-yet-unnamed Bugatti hypercar will (unsurprisingly) be shockingly rapid. As one of its final teasers ahead of the unveil early on June 21, Bugatti Rimac has dropped a video revealing the hypercar’s instrument cluster, with the car blazing past the 300 kmph mark and the needle pushing all the way to the other end of the speedo, hinting at the new Bugatti’s ability to get incredibly close to the 500 kmph mark.

 

Also Read: Chiron L'Ultime Is Final W16-Powered Bugatti Hypercar

 

The cluster housing appears to be milled out of a block of aluminium, with three gauges set to the left of the speedometer. The speedometer – which also houses the tachometer – has the look of an open-face mechanical watch, with gears and jewels in the background visible through the cluster. In the video, a reading of up to 350 kmph is visible, but the new hypercar appears to accelerate well beyond that mark.

 

undefined

 

In a separate video, Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac confirmed the new Bugatti hypercar will have a hybrid powertrain. In addition to a naturally-aspirated V16 – which replaces the iconic quad-turbo W16 – the new hypercar will also feature three electric motors. The new Bugatti will have two motors up front, and one at the rear, and all of them will draw energy from a 25 kWh battery pack. Rimac also confirmed this car will have the ability to be driven on electric power alone, when needed.

 

Also Read: Bugatti Reveals New V16 Hybrid Engine For Chiron Successor

 

The Chiron, in Super Sport 300+ form, had clocked a top speed of 490.48 kmph (300 mph) back in 2019, with around 1,600 bhp at its disposal. The new Bugatti hypercar, which is likely to be a fair bit heavier than the Chiron, is expected to have a total power output that far exceeds that of its predecessor. All details of the new hypercar will be revealed on June 21, at 1:30 am IST, and the unveiling of the latest Bugatti will be live-streamed on YouTube.

# Bugatti# Bugatti Rimac# Hypercar# Hypercars# Bugatti V16 engine# Hybrid cars# Hybrids# HEV# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
