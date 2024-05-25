Bugatti Chiron Super Sport '55 One of One' Is A Homage To Company’s First Super Sport

Bugatti has unveiled another one-off variant of the Chiron Super Sport, designated the ‘55 One of One.’ This exclusive hypercar pays tribute to the iconic Bugatti Type 55 Super Sport, which holds a significant place in the brand's history. The Type 55 Super Sport was Bugatti’s first-ever Super Sport model featuring a 2.3-liter straight-eight engine derived from the Type 51 race car, and was designed by Jean Bugatti - son of company founder Ettore Bugatti.





The Chiron Super Sport ‘55 1 of 1’ features the same black and yellow paint scheme seen on the Type 55 including the black centreline stripe running the length of the vehicle. Other unique elements of the one-of-one custom Chiron Super Sport include hand applied ‘55’ graphics flowing the length of the front fenders from the headlamps, ‘55 1of 1’ graphics on the underside of the rear wing and minimalist black 10-spoke wheels with a yellow 'EB' emblem.





Inside, the hypercar continues the homage with a black leather interior with yellow stitching, embroidered headrests, and hand-stitched fading '55' motifs on the doors. Jean Bugatti’s signature is displayed on the door sill and on a dedication plate.





The Chiron Super Sport ‘55 1of 1’ is the latest bespoke creation from Bugatti’s Sur Mesure program and follows the likes of the Chiron Super Sport ‘57 One of One’ unveiled last year.

