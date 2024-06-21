Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBXBMW New 5 Series
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
EeVe TeseroBGauss RUV 350Ducati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 AdventureIndian New Chieftain
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

The A-Z Of Bugatti Tourbillon: Power, Top Speed And Other Key Stats Of All-New V16 Hypercar

The successor to the Chiron packs a brand-new engine developed in conjunction with Cosworth; the Tourbillon is the most expensive new series production car in the world.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bugatti Tourbillon unveiled as the successor to the Chiron; is the most powerful road car yet with an internal combustion engine.
  • Powered by a newly-developed 8.3-litre naturally-aspirated V16 engine, assisted by three electric motors for a combined peak output of 1,775 bhp.
  • Just 250 units of the Tourbillon will be built; priced at Rs 34 crore (excluding duties and taxes).

Eight long years after the all-conquering Chiron made its debut, its successor has arrived in the form of the Bugatti Tourbillon. Named after the mechanical complication designed to make high-end watches more accurate, the newest Bugatti pushes the benchmarks set by its predecessor, becoming the most powerful road car till date to feature an internal combustion engine. As its forebears, the Tourbillon promises to be a technological tour-de-force, and is packing firsts that need you to sit down and absorb everything, one at a time. So, we’ve put together a full A-Z list of everything you need to know about Bugatti’s latest world-beater – starting with the centrepiece of the hypercar.

 

Also Read: Chiron L'Ultime Is Final W16-Powered Bugatti Hypercar

 

bugatti tourbillon v16 hybrid hypercar unveiled top speed power output engine carandbike 7

The Tourbillon will be built in limited numbers, starting 2026.

 

What powers the Bugatti Tourbillon?

Out goes the long-running, iconic quad-turbo W16 that powered the Bugatti Veyron, as well as the Chiron. In its place comes an 8.3-litre, naturally-aspirated V16 engine that has been developed by engineering firm Cosworth. It is the first time a V16 has been used in a production vehicle since the Cizeta-Moroder V16T from the 1990s. On its own, the engine produces close to 1,000 bhp, nearly on par with the original Veyron. Thanks to the absence of the turbos and other related components, along with the use of lightweight materials, the V16 weighs just 252 kg.

 

bugatti tourbillon v16 engine

The naturally-aspirated V16 engine is all-new, developed by engineering firm Cosworth.

 

However, this time, the V16 has a full-fledged hybrid system for company. The Tourbillon features three electric motors – two motors for the front axle, and one for the rear, all with individual peak outputs of 250 kW (335 bhp), and cumulatively producing close to 800 bhp. The front electric motors enable full torque vectoring, and the powertrain arrangement enables all-wheel drive. Power for the motors comes from a 24.8 kWh battery pack built into the car's structure, positioned behind the passengers in the centre tunnel. Total system output is rated 1,775 bhp, and the car has an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

 

How fast is the Bugatti Tourbillon?

The Tourbillon is still in the testing phase, as production is still a couple of years away. However, Bugatti Rimac estimates the Tourbillon will hit 0-100 kmph in a scant 2 seconds, 0-200 kmph in less than 5 seconds, 0-300 kmph in less than 10 seconds and 0-400 kmph in under 25 seconds. Top speed for the Tourbillon is limited to 380 kmph, but with the ‘Speed Key’ provided, it rises to 445 kmph.

 

bugatti tourbillon v16 hybrid hypercar unveiled top speed power output engine carandbike 1

With the ‘Speed Key’, the Tourbillon will hit a top speed of 445 kmph.

 

What is the Bugatti Tourbillon’s interior inspired by?

In keeping with the car’s name, the Bugatti Tourbillon’s interior draws heavy inspiration from the world of horology. In the words of the brand’s design director Frank Heyl, the Tourbillon’s interior is an example of “digital detoxification” married to the “art of watchmaking”. The company decided to not overload the cabin with screens, instead choosing full analogue instrumentation. 

 

bugatti tourbillon v16 hybrid hypercar unveiled top speed power output engine carandbike 2

Bugatti calls the interior of the Tourbillon an exercise in “digital detoxification”.

 

The skeletonised instrument cluster has been designed and built by Swiss watchmakers, bearing the look of an open-heart watch, with the gears housed within as well as gemstones such as sapphire and ruby visible through the sapphire crystal glass cover. Even the centre console features crystal glass and aluminium, providing a glimpse of the mechanisms of the switches and the engine start ‘pull’ lever on the dash.

 

bugatti tourbillon v16 hybrid hypercar unveiled top speed power output engine carandbike 3

Instruments wear the look of an open-heart mechanical watch.

 

The steering wheel has a fixed hub, and there is a small screen that pops out of the dashboard at the press of a button. The screen houses Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and can be rotated to keep in either portrait or landscape mode. The lightweight bucket seats are fixed to the car’s floor, and the pedal box is power-adjustable to suit driver’s of different heights. Even the audio system has been lightened, doing away with traditional speakers and woofers.

 

bugatti tourbillon v16 hybrid hypercar unveiled top speed power output engine carandbike 4

A small central screen folds out of the dashboard when required.

 

What materials does the Bugatti Tourbillon use in its construction?

The Tourbillon shares no components whatsoever with either the Chiron or the Veyron, according to Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac. The car uses an all-new chassis built from T800 carbon composite material. To save weight, the battery is used as a structural part of the monocoque.

 

bugatti tourbillon v16 hybrid hypercar unveiled top speed power output engine carandbike 6

The Tourbillon uses a carbon-composite monocoque construction.

 

Also used are 3D-printed aluminium components, all of which come together to ensure the Tourbillon is lighter than the Chiron. While a final kerb weight is yet to be confirmed, the figure will be lower than the Chiron’s 1,995 kg kerb weight. The new structure also frees up more space for luggage, making the Tourbillon more practical.

 

What is the Bugatti Tourbillon’s design and styling like?

At first glance, the Tourbillon could be mistaken for yet another Chiron derivative. It retains the essence of both the Chiron and the Veyron, but has details that make it stand out. The signature Bugatti horseshoe grille is where all the design lines originate, and the ‘spine’ that divides the car into two also continues, over the bonnet and stretching back over the roof of the car. 

 

bugatti tourbillon v16 hybrid hypercar unveiled top speed power output engine carandbike 8

Dihedral, power-operated doors are a first for a Bugatti.

 

In profile, the Tourbillon appears lower-slung than the car it replaces, with the familiar ‘C’ design element also being retained (and housing the side air intakes). At the rear, the Tourbillon’s segmented, full-width LED tail-lights are somewhat reminiscent of the Centodieci, with the large diffuser also making its presence felt.

 

Can the Bugatti Tourbillon be driven as a pure electric vehicle?

Thanks to the relatively large battery pack, the Tourbillon can be used as a pure electric vehicle if needed. Bugatti Rimac promises an electric-only range of somewhere between 60 to 70 kilometres, which would ensure the Tourbillon is not banned from being driven in ultra-low or zero emissions zones across the world. What’s interesting is this battery uses an 800-volt architecture, and when plugged into a fast charger, can regain up to 80 per cent charge in less than 15 minutes. In theory, the Tourbillon could well be used as a pure electric car, especially for urban use.

 

What is the Bugatti Tourbillon’s price?

Over the course of the coming years, Bugatti Rimac will only build 250 examples of the Tourbillon. Each car will cost 3.8 million euros (approx. Rs 34 crore) before options, duties and taxes. Production of the Tourbillon will begin in 2026.

# Bugatti# Bugatti Rimac# Bugatti Tourbillon# Bugatti Tourbillon engine# Bugatti Tourbillon top speed# Hypercar# V16# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Latest teaser from the French marque reveals the instrument cluster of the brand-new hybrid hypercar ahead of its debut early on June 21.
    Bugatti’s New V16 Hybrid Hypercar To Have 500 KMPH Top Speed?
  • The Chiron Super Sport '55 One of One' draws inspiration from the Bugatti Type 55 Super Sport - the company's first-ever Super Sport road car.
    Bugatti Chiron Super Sport '55 One of One' Is A Homage To Company’s First Super Sport
  • Bugatti confirms its next hypercar will feature a V16 engine, departing from the traditional W16 configuration
    Bugatti Reveals New V16 Hybrid Engine For Chiron Successor
  • This model pays tribute to Bugatti's 1931 attempt at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, specifically honouring the legendary Type 50S and its 5.0-litre supercharged eight-cylinder engine
    One-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Unveiled
  • The Brembo brake system's rotors measure 388.62 mm in diameter both at the front and rear wheels
    Bugatti’s Bolide Hypercar Is Equipped With Brembo's Largest Ever Carbon Brakes

Latest News

  • The accessorised special edition of the Fronx was launched back in February 2024 and offered solely with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Now Offered In 1.2L Petrol, CNG Variants
  • The eight-gen BMW 5 Series will be launched in India on July 24, 2024.
    New-Gen BMW 5 Series LWB Bookings Open Tomorrow
  • A new movie, themed around motorcycles, ‘The Bikeriders,’ is set to be released today on World Motorcycle Day. Here’s a quick brief on the movie and six other movie flicks that heavily feature motorcycles.
    Bikes On Big Screen: The Bikeriders And Six Movies Based On Motorcycles
  • The Slavia gets a price cut for a limited period while its variants get new nomenclatures.
    2024 Skoda Slavia: Updated Variant Lineup Explained
  • The RS brings the V4 engine from the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 to the Multistrada, which makes all the difference.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch
  • The Euro-Spec Citroen C3 Aircross is based on the same platform as the smaller C3 hatchback and offers both hybrid and all-electric powertrain options.
    New Citroen C3 Aircross Electric For Europe Offers Over 300 Km Range
  • The successor to the Chiron packs a brand-new engine developed in conjunction with Cosworth; the Tourbillon is the most expensive new series production car in the world.
    The A-Z Of Bugatti Tourbillon: Power, Top Speed And Other Key Stats Of All-New V16 Hypercar
  • Love motorcycles? So do we. Here's a quick list of the iconic motorcycles that India has seen through the years
    World Motorcycle Day 2024: Iconic Motorcycles Sold in India Over The Years
  • Skoda recently renamed the variants of the Kushaq and also revised the prices of the compact SUV. Let us take a look at the features on offer, variant-wise.
    2024 Skoda Kushaq: Updated Variant Lineup Explained
  • Ola Electric’s maiden e-motorcycle will hit the market in the second half of 2025, as announced by the company in its DRHP for the upcoming IPO.
    Ola Electric To Enter E-Motorcycle Market In H2 2025
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • The A-Z Of Bugatti Tourbillon: Power, Top Speed And Other Key Stats Of All-New V16 Hypercar
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved