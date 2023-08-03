Automobili Pininfarina Unveils Pura Vision: A New Electric Luxury Utility Vehicle Concept

Automobili Pininfarina, an Italian design firm owned by Mahindra has unveiled a design concept called Pura Vision that introduces an innovative new era of electric luxury. Termed an electric Luxury Utility Vehicle (e-LUV), the Pura Vision will serve as inspiration for the upcoming generation of pure electric luxury vehicles from Automobili Pininfarina.

The public debut of the new design study is set to take place at the Monterey Car Week (August 17-20), where it will appear alongside the Battista Edizione Nino Farina hyper GT and a new production vehicle from the brand. The car measures 205.3 inches (5,215 mm) long, 84.5 in (2,147 mm) wide (including mirrors), and 64.6 in (1,641 mm) high.

The concept features classic proportions and intricate detailing with design elements such as a low hood and fenders inspired by the iconic 1947 Cisitalia, which was the first vehicle to be part of the Museum of Modern Art’s (MoMA) collection in New York.

According to Paolo Dellach, Chief Executive Officer for Automobili Pininfarina, “Pura Vision presents a modern design philosophy inspired by Pininfarina’s rich heritage and defines a distinctive formula for a new luxury car collection.”

Exterior highlights of Pura Vision include a narrow glasshouse, pillarless doors with a tri-opening feature, hidden headlights, ultra-slim daytime running lights, and horizontal LED lights. The body sports a Bianco Sestriere Gloss finish with an exposed carbon fibre lower elements and a gloss black floating roof. From the side view, it displays a powerful stance due to cab-rear proportions, short overhangs, and 23-inch matte black alloy wheels.

Notably, this concept also features a panoramic roof with a fixed, illuminated centre section called the "biscotto." This section connects the expansive windshield to the tailgate and supports the large curved single-piece side windows, part of the Lounge Door openings on each side. To ensure easy access to its spacious 2+2 seating cabin, the front doors are designed with upward hinges while the rear doors have rear hinges, creating a pillarless opening.

Taking inspiration from luxury sailing yachts, the Pura Vision concept boasts a light and airy cabin between the flat floor and panoramic glass roof. "Floating" front seats resemble the foil of a sailing craft, while a centre console mimicking a sail's boom adds to its elegant design. The dashboard houses an intuitive central touchscreen that emerges as needed, digital instrumentation, and head-up displays for driver convenience.

Various refined materials like charcoal leather, soft semi-aniline leather, signature textile fabric, exposed carbon fibre and anodized aluminium contribute to the luxurious feel of Pura Vision's cabin. Personalized audio experiences are provided by speakers situated on each occupant's headrests.

While Automobili Pininfarina did not reveal specifics regarding its all-electric powertrain, it mentioned that vehicles inspired by Pura Vision will be developed in Italy using advanced technologies from their Digital Innovation Hub in Germany.



