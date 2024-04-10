Login
Pininfarina Group Chairman Paolo Pininfarina Passes Away At 65

Paolo Pininfarina was appointed the chairman of the firm in 2008, and oversaw the takeover of the brand by the Mahindra Group
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Paolo Pininfarina dies at 65.
  • He joined the firm in 1982.
  • Oversaw the takeover of the firm by Mahindra in 2016.

Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman, Pininfarina SpA passed away on April 9 at the age of 65. Pininfarina shared the news on its social media handle yesterday and stated that he was surrounded by his wife Ilaria, his mother Giorgia Gianolio, along with his five children on his deathbed. Paolo Pininfarina was the grandson of Battista Pininfarina, designer and founder of the Pininfarina SpA design firm which produced some of the most iconic car designs of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s.

 

Also Read: Rimac Nevera Sets New Electric Car Lap Record at Nürburgring

 

Born in Turin, Italy in 1958, Paolo Pininfarina was the son of Sergio Pininfarina, who over the course of his lifetime, oversaw many of the firm’s most iconic designs. Paolo Pininfarina pursued mechanical engineering at Politecnico di Torino, before joining the family business in 1982 as a trainee, initially stationed abroad with Cadillac and Honda. He was later appointed a board member of the company. He took charge of the Pininfarina brand as Chairman in 2008 after the death of his brother, Andrea. 

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Lanzador Concept Revealed; Previews Production EV Due In 2028

The Pininfarina Battista was unveiled in 2019

 

Paolo Pininfarina also oversaw the acquisition of the firm by the Mahindra Group in 2016, in a deal cumulatively valued at $185 million. Mahindra currently holds a 76.06 per cent stake in the firm. In 2019, the brand revealed its creation, the fully electric Battista hypercar. The Battista was the first of the Italian marque's pure-electric luxury cars and came with a 120 kWh battery providing power to four electric motors - one for each wheel - offering a combined output close to 1,874 bhp and 2,300 Nm of peak torque.

