Pininfarina Battista Arrives In Forza Horizon 5

All-electric hypercar will be part of a new 'European Automotive Car Pack' offered to players.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Forza Horizon 5 players will now be able to drive the Pininfarina Battista in the virtual world on Xbox and PC. The all-electric hypercar from the Italian company will be among the cars in the "European Automotive Car Pack” that gamers can download in the game.
     

    The Pininfarina Battista is a limited-run all-electric hypercar boasting 1877 bhp and 2340 Nm making it capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 1.79 seconds and hit 300 kmph in 10.49 seconds. Pininfarina offers bespoke customization to its clients. Every single battista produced by Pininfarina's Cambiano Atelier is tailored to the taste and liking of the owner; this process is mirrored in the game through the personalized experience available to players. Players of Forza Horizon 5 can customize Pininfarina Battista by using paint shops and body kits or upgrades. These customizations will allow players to express their style and preferences.
     

    Additionally, the Rimac Nevera, the car that shares the same platform as the Battista, is already available in Forza Horizon 5. 
     

    Dave Amantea, Pininfarina's chief design officer, expressed his views and said, “By joining Forza Horizon 5, we’re enabling enthusiasts across the world the chance to create a digital Battista that reflects their own tastes using a virtually endless choice of options, just like we do in the real world.”

    Last Updated on March 27, 2024

