Morgan Motor and Pininfarina Unveil Limited Edition Midsummer

Morgan Motor Company, in collaboration with Italian design house Pininfarina, has introduced the 'Midsummer,' a limited-edition model celebrating the rich heritage of European barchetta designs. This vehicle is limited to just 50 units.

The car is built on Morgan’s latest CX-Generation Bonded Aluminium Platform. Inspired by early European Barchetta designs, the Midsummer sports a number of exclusive styling cues. Lightweight 19-inch forged wheels are paired with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres. Hand-formed stainless steel lower sills. Morgan's new signature headlight units, featuring silver inserts, flank a horseshoe grille with a distinctive half-moon shape designed to optimise airflow. New rear lights are set within half-chamfered pods while the rear has a longer tail reminiscent of iconic Pininfarina designs.

Inside, the Midsummer sports new analogue dials, handmade in the UK and finished in off-white to complement the vehicle's aesthetic. The re-sculpted steering wheel features a solid forged aluminium centre and an enhanced Sennheiser audio system.



One of the most striking aspects of the Midsummer is the extensive use of wood inspired by marine applications on the exterior. While wood is traditionally used within the body frame of Morgan cars, the Midsummer takes it a step further. Beautifully sculpted wooden structures, made from high-quality and durable teak, surround the cabin and create the car's signature shoulder line. High-quality teak, laminated in hundreds of layers, forms beautifully sculpted structures around the cabin, creating the car’s defining shoulder line.

The Midsummer is powered by a six-cylinder turbocharged engine that churns out 330 bhp, and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.



All 50 units have already been sold through exclusive preview sessions, with each customer engaging in personalised consultations with Morgan’s designers. Production is set to begin in 2024, Morgan’s 115th anniversary, and will conclude in 2025. The Midsummer will make its public debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.