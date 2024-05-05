Pininfarina Unveils Batman-Inspired Battista, B95 Special Editions

Pininfarina, has unveiled its latest special editions inspired by the iconic DC Comics hero Batman and his civilian identity, Bruce Wayne. The special editions are based on the Pininfarina Battista and B95 and will be offered in limited numbers. There are two variants to pick from - Gotham and the Dark Knight.



Both the B95 (top) and Battista (bottom) are offered in two variants - Gotham (left) and Dark Knight (right)

The Gotham edition cars embody the elegance and sophistication of Bruce Wayne, while the Dark Knight edition reflects the essence of his alter ego. Each special edition features unique styling cues, including exclusive colour combinations inside and out, and stylised 'W' emblems reminiscent of the Wayne Enterprises' logo from the comic world. The Battista models also get some cosmetic differences over the standard model including new glass panels in the roof, small rear fins, and enhanced fender vents designed to optimise aerodynamics.



The Dark Knight edition (bottom) features a darker colour palette replete with a black finished interior.

The Gotham edition models feature bodywork finished in Argento Vittorio gloss paint paired with a tan upholstered interior. The buttresses in the B95 also come wrapped in tan leather embossed with the Wayne Enterprises logo and the barchetta sits on black-painted alloy wheels.



The Dark Knight edition goes for an even darker theme with an exterior finished in a Nero Profondo gloss paint with the B95 additionally featuring exposed carbonfibre detailing. Both feature an all-black interior featuring leather and alcantara with gold stitching.



The B95 follows the same colour scheme as the Battista for both editions; note that the Gotham edition gets leather covers for the buttresses.

While the special editions are identical to the standard cars on the tech front, the voice assistant has been upgraded to now provide prompts in the voice of Bruce Wayne's loyal butler and assistant, Alfred Pennyworth. Additionally, the start-up graphics for the screens in the cabin display the Wayne Industries logo.



Mechanically, no changes have been made to the Battista and B95 models. Both utilise a dedicated EV platform sourced from Rimac, featuring a 120 kWh battery and four independent motors delivering a 1,874 bhp that gives acceleration from 0-100 kmph in under two seconds and achieves top speeds exceeding 51 kmph.



Gotham edition models feature tan upholstery while Dark Knight editions get an all-black cabin with gold stitching; Screens show Wayne Enterprises logo on start-up.

Pininfarina has not disclosed the production numbers for the Gotham and Dark Knight special editions but confirmed they will be exclusively available for purchase through the website BruceWayneX.com. This online platform is part of the new retail brand Wayne Enterprises, developed by Warner Bros, drawing inspiration from the fictional empire created by DC Comics.