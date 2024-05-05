Login

Pininfarina Unveils Batman-Inspired Battista, B95 Special Editions

Both all-electric hypercars get two special editions inspired by the iconic DC Comics hero and his civilian identity.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Special edition Battista gets design enhancements including new glass panels in the roof and tweaked aero elements
  • Two special editions offered - Gotham and Dark Knight editions
  • Voice assistant programmed to sound like Bruce Wayne's loyal butler and assistant, Alfred Pennyworth

Pininfarina, has unveiled its latest special editions inspired by the iconic DC Comics hero Batman and his civilian identity, Bruce Wayne. The special editions are based on the Pininfarina Battista and B95 and will be offered in limited numbers. There are two variants to pick from - Gotham and the Dark Knight.
 Pininfarina batman inspired editions

Both the B95 (top) and Battista (bottom) are offered in two variants - Gotham (left) and Dark Knight (right)

 

The Gotham edition cars embody the elegance and sophistication of Bruce Wayne, while the Dark Knight edition reflects the essence of his alter ego. Each special edition features unique styling cues, including exclusive colour combinations inside and out, and stylised 'W' emblems reminiscent of the Wayne Enterprises' logo from the comic world. The Battista models also get some cosmetic differences over the standard model including new glass panels in the roof, small rear fins, and enhanced fender vents designed to optimise aerodynamics.
 Pininfarina Battista

The Dark Knight edition (bottom) features a darker colour palette replete with a black finished interior.

 

The Gotham edition models feature bodywork finished in Argento Vittorio gloss paint paired with a tan upholstered interior. The buttresses in the B95 also come wrapped in tan leather embossed with the Wayne Enterprises logo and the barchetta sits on black-painted alloy wheels.
 

The Dark Knight edition goes for an even darker theme with an exterior finished in a Nero Profondo gloss paint with the B95 additionally featuring exposed carbonfibre detailing. Both feature an all-black interior featuring leather and alcantara with gold stitching.
 Pininfarina B95

The B95 follows the same colour scheme as the Battista for both editions; note that the Gotham edition gets leather covers for the buttresses.

 

While the special editions are identical to the standard cars on the tech front, the voice assistant has been upgraded to now provide prompts in the voice of Bruce Wayne's loyal butler and assistant, Alfred Pennyworth. Additionally, the start-up graphics for the screens in the cabin display the Wayne Industries logo.
 

Mechanically, no changes have been made to the Battista and B95 models. Both utilise a dedicated EV platform sourced from Rimac, featuring a 120 kWh battery and four independent motors delivering a 1,874 bhp that gives acceleration from 0-100 kmph in under two seconds and achieves top speeds exceeding 51 kmph.
 Pininfarina 1

Gotham edition models feature tan upholstery while Dark Knight editions get an all-black cabin with gold stitching; Screens show Wayne Enterprises logo on start-up.

 

Pininfarina has not disclosed the production numbers for the Gotham and Dark Knight special editions but confirmed they will be exclusively available for purchase through the website BruceWayneX.com. This online platform is part of the new retail brand Wayne Enterprises, developed by Warner Bros, drawing inspiration from the fictional empire created by DC Comics.

# Pininfarina# Pininfarina Battista# Pininfarina B95# Pininfarina Battista Gotham# Pininfarina Battista Hypercar# Pininfarina Battista Dark Knight# Pininfarina B95 Gotham# Pininfarina B95 Dark Knight# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Citroen’s growth plan for India involves bringing more products, upgrading existing ones, expanding network presence and raising brand awareness.
Citroen Expects India To Become Its Second Largest Market In 5 Years
The flooding crisis, described as the worst in 80 years for the region, has disrupted MotoGP's plans for the Kazakhstan Grand Prix debut
Kazakhstan MotoGP Round Postponed Indefinitely Due to Severe Flooding
As it was 24 hours ago, Verstappen faced competition from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, edging out his closest rival by a mere 0.141 seconds to claim the pole position for the Miami Grand Prix.
F1: Verstappen Secures Miami Grand Prix Pole Ahead Ferrari’s Leclerc and Sainz
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc kept Max Verstappen within two seconds throughout the race, the Dutchman edging a close battle between the two drivers.
F1: Verstappen Clinches Sprint Victory Ahead of Leclerc At Miami
The experience will include VIP tickets to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and a passenger lap around the Fiorano test track in the Ferrari 296 GTB
Airbnb’s New ‘Icons’ Series To Offer Users A Chance To Spend A Night At The Ferrari Museum
Steiner has initiated legal proceedings against his former employer, alleging non-payment of owed commissions and unauthorised use of his likeness for promotional purposes.
Former Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner Takes Legal Action Against Team
Honda Two Wheelers India sold 5,61,946 vehicles in April 2024, while Hero MotoCorp reported sales of 5,33,585 units during the same period.
Two Wheeler Sales April 2024: Honda Two-Wheelers India Outsells Hero MotoCorp
Burgess' resignation comes three years after hew joined the Indian electric two-wheeler firm in April 2021.
Wayne Burgess Steps Down As Vice President Of Design At Ola Electric
Despite admitting flaws in his lap, Verstappen's pole-clinching performance showcases Red Bull's signature pace at the Miami track.
Max Verstappen Claims Sprint Pole At Miami Grand Prix 2024
Deliveries for the third-gen Panamera commences today, May 4, 2024.
New Porsche Panamera Launched In India At Rs 1.70 Crore
Designed by Pininfarina USA and Lenovo, the wearable trophy lights up when raised above the neck or worn by the winner.
Pininfarina Reveals The First Wearable F1 Trophy: To Be Awarded At Upcoming Chinese GP
Unique commission reverses the colour scheme of the Battista Anniversario.
One-of-One Pininfarina Battista Reversario Revealed
Paolo Pininfarina was appointed the chairman of the firm in 2008, and oversaw the takeover of the brand by the Mahindra Group
Pininfarina Group Chairman Paolo Pininfarina Passes Away At 65
All-electric hypercar will be part of a new 'European Automotive Car Pack' offered to players.
Pininfarina Battista Arrives In Forza Horizon 5
Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Hyper GT debuts in Forza Motorsport, available until January 31st with in-game credits
The Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper-GT Makes Its Debut On Forza Motorsport
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Pininfarina Unveils Batman-Inspired Battista, B95 Special Editions
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved