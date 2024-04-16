One-of-One Pininfarina Battista Reversario Revealed

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled a one-off Battista Reversario inspired by the limited-run Battista Anniversario unveiled in 2020. The Reversario showcases the personalisation Pininfarina offers its clients for its flagship electric hypercar. The commissioning client already possesses the fifth of five exclusive Battista Anniversario models.



The Reversario features an inverse colour scheme to the Anniversario with the lower body finished in Bianco Sestriere and the upper body finished in Grigio Antonelliano. The Iconica Blu pinstripe is retained. The model is also adorned with Reversario badging on the exterior including a ‘reflection’ on the underside of the rear wing.



The Reversario (right) features an inversed colour scheme to the Battista Anniversario that debuted in 2020.

Stepping inside the interior of the Battista Reversario features Pilota seats with white-on-white Alcantara quilting against an Iconica Blu perforated background. The cabin is predominantly black whereas the cup holder retainer, headliner centre bezel, and seatbelts are finished in Iconica Blu.

Since this one-of-a-kind model, it includes a special three-piece luggage set tailored to the client's lifestyle. Crafted from black leather with Iconica Blu trimming and off-white Alcantara quilting, the set comprises a briefcase, weekend holdall, and suit bag.

Pininfarina has kept the Reversario’s powertrain unchanged with the all-electric hypercar carrying over the quad-motor 1874 bhp and 2300 Nm set up used by the standard model. Pininfarina says that the Battista can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 1.79 seconds and can sprint to 200 kmph in 4.75 seconds. The hypercar comes with a 120 kWh battery pack giving it a range of up to 476 km.