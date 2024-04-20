Login
Pininfarina Reveals The First Wearable F1 Trophy: To Be Awarded At Upcoming Chinese GP

Designed by Pininfarina USA and Lenovo, the wearable trophy lights up when raised above the neck or worn by the winner.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The wearable trophy is modelled after the laurel wreath used for winners in Formula 1 back in the 1980s.
  • The trophy gets dragon elements to celebrate the ‘Year of the Dragon’ in China.
  • The lighting pattern on the trophy symbolises the speed of an F1 car on a track.

Trophies in Formula 1 have been quite formulaic for the longest time. Apart from a few notable exceptions, there haven’t been any breakthrough changes in how a trophy is perceived. Yes, we have had quirky designs right from track layouts to a King Kong-shaped memento at the French GP, but the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix could see a true innovation in the form of a wearable trophy. 

 

As the Chinese GP returns to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2019, Pininfarina USA has unveiled the wearable trophy that will be awarded to the winners. The trophy is inspired by the laurel wreath given to athletes back in the day. The modern-day interpretation pays homage to the F1 tradition of the 1980s and before. 

 

The wearable F1 trophy incorporates a built-in sensor, which will light up when the winner raises the trophy above the head or wears it around his neck. The trophy lights up in a pattern called “chase a loop,” which according to Pininfarina symbolises the speed of an F1 car on a track. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Formula 1 Calendar Announced; Season Opener Shifts To Australia From Saudi Arabia

 

undefined

 

The designers have also incorporated dragon elements into the trophy’s design since this year coincides with the Year of the Dragon’ in China. The trophy also gets the movement of a circular twist, while the lit mode represents the breathing of an awakening dragon and is called the “pulse.”

 

Before designing the wearable trophy, Pininfarina and Lenovo introduced the kiss-activated trophy last year. The kiss-activated trophy would light up in the colours of the winner’s nation based on the driver’s lip print, according to Lenovo. The trophy was awarded to Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who was awarded the trophy at the 2023 US Grand Prix. 

 

The Chinese GP is all set to kick off this weekend and could see Max Verstappen assert his dominance with yet another victory. The driver has won three out of four races so far this season, but Carlos Sainz Jr. of Scuderia Ferrari could prove to be the dark horse this year. 


 

Related Articles

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Chinese Grand Prix F1 Sprint Report: Max Verstappen Wins First Sprint Race Of The Season
Chinese Grand Prix F1 Sprint Report: Max Verstappen Wins First Sprint Race Of The Season
Honda Unveils New-Gen EVs Under ‘Ye Series’ Ahead Of Auto China 2024
Honda Unveils New-Gen EVs Under ‘Ye Series’ Ahead Of Auto China 2024
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain Revealed: Restricted To Just 12 Units
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain Revealed: Restricted To Just 12 Units
Bollywood Director R. Balki Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
Bollywood Director R. Balki Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
Audi Q6 e-tron Long Wheelbase Teased For China, To Debut At Auto China 2024
Audi Q6 e-tron Long Wheelbase Teased For China, To Debut At Auto China 2024
Ford Unveils Limited-Edition Mustang 60th Anniversary Package
Ford Unveils Limited-Edition Mustang 60th Anniversary Package
All-New Maruti Suzuki Swift Bookings Open At Select Dealerships
All-New Maruti Suzuki Swift Bookings Open At Select Dealerships
Actor Sai Tamhankar Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Over Rs. 1 Crore
Actor Sai Tamhankar Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Over Rs. 1 Crore
New Suzuki Swift Bags Four Stars In Japan NCAP Crash Tests
New Suzuki Swift Bags Four Stars In Japan NCAP Crash Tests
Aprilia RS 457 Accessories Listed: Quickshifter Priced At Rs 28,000
Aprilia RS 457 Accessories Listed: Quickshifter Priced At Rs 28,000
One-of-One Pininfarina Battista Reversario Revealed
One-of-One Pininfarina Battista Reversario Revealed
2025 Formula 1 Calendar Announced; Season Opener Shifts To Australia From Saudi Arabia
2025 Formula 1 Calendar Announced; Season Opener Shifts To Australia From Saudi Arabia
Pininfarina Group Chairman Paolo Pininfarina Passes Away At 65
Pininfarina Group Chairman Paolo Pininfarina Passes Away At 65
Red Bull Reigns Supreme In Suzuka As Verstappen And Perez Claim 1-2 Finish
Red Bull Reigns Supreme In Suzuka As Verstappen And Perez Claim 1-2 Finish
Pininfarina Battista Arrives In Forza Horizon 5
Pininfarina Battista Arrives In Forza Horizon 5
