Pininfarina Reveals The First Wearable F1 Trophy: To Be Awarded At Upcoming Chinese GP

Trophies in Formula 1 have been quite formulaic for the longest time. Apart from a few notable exceptions, there haven’t been any breakthrough changes in how a trophy is perceived. Yes, we have had quirky designs right from track layouts to a King Kong-shaped memento at the French GP, but the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix could see a true innovation in the form of a wearable trophy.

As the Chinese GP returns to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2019, Pininfarina USA has unveiled the wearable trophy that will be awarded to the winners. The trophy is inspired by the laurel wreath given to athletes back in the day. The modern-day interpretation pays homage to the F1 tradition of the 1980s and before.

The wearable F1 trophy incorporates a built-in sensor, which will light up when the winner raises the trophy above the head or wears it around his neck. The trophy lights up in a pattern called “chase a loop,” which according to Pininfarina symbolises the speed of an F1 car on a track.

The designers have also incorporated dragon elements into the trophy’s design since this year coincides with the Year of the Dragon’ in China. The trophy also gets the movement of a circular twist, while the lit mode represents the breathing of an awakening dragon and is called the “pulse.”

Before designing the wearable trophy, Pininfarina and Lenovo introduced the kiss-activated trophy last year. The kiss-activated trophy would light up in the colours of the winner’s nation based on the driver’s lip print, according to Lenovo. The trophy was awarded to Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who was awarded the trophy at the 2023 US Grand Prix.

The Chinese GP is all set to kick off this weekend and could see Max Verstappen assert his dominance with yet another victory. The driver has won three out of four races so far this season, but Carlos Sainz Jr. of Scuderia Ferrari could prove to be the dark horse this year.



