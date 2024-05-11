Automobili Pininfarina Unveils Battista Cinquantacinque: Limited To 150 Units

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled the Battista Cinquantacinque, a special edition of its electric Battista hyper GT inspired by the legendary 1955 Lancia Florida. With only 150 examples hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy, it pays homage to the legacy of Battista 'Pinin' Farina, the visionary behind both the Lancia Florida and Automobili Pininfarina.

Named after the Italian word for 55, the Cinquantacinque captures the spirit of its predecessor with its striking Blu Savoia Gloss bodywork and Bianco Sestriere Gloss roof, reminiscent of the classic's timeless design. Every detail, from the Brushed Anodised accents to the bespoke Mahagoni leather upholstery, aims to reflect the elegance of the original Lancia.

However, the Battista Cinquantacinque is more than just a nod to the past; it's a monster in the realm of road car performance. With four independent electric motors and a 120 kWh lithium-ion battery, it boasts an impressive 1,874 bhp and 2,340 Nm of torque. This exceptional powertrain propels the Cinquantacinque from 0 to 100 kph in a mere 1.86 seconds and reaches 200 kph in just 4.75 seconds while offering a claimed driving range of up to 476 kilometres.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, emphasised the significance of the design, which not only pays tribute to Pininfarina SpA's heritage but will also serve as a blueprint for future models. The PURA Vision design concept, inspired by Lancia Florida, introduces features like Lounge Doors, providing unparalleled access to the spacious interior.



The Battista Cinquantacinque is all set to debut in Tokyo, Japan, later this year.