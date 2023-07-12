  • Home
Automobili Pininfarina Unveils Battista Edizione Nino Farina Hypercar

Automobili Pininfarina to reveal limited edition Battista Edizione Nino Farina, an all-electric hypercar honouring the legacy of Nino Farina, the first Formula 1 champion
Highlights
  • Automobili Pininfarina introduces limited edition Battista Edizione Nino Farina
  • Only five units will be made, and the car will debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed.
  • Unique design, exceptional performance: 1,858 bhp, 482 km range per charge.

Automobili Pininfarina, an Italian design firm owned by Mahindra has unveiled the Battista Edizione Nino Farina, a limited edition all-electric hypercar. The vehicle is named after Giuseppe Antonio Farina, the first ever formula 1 champion, also known as Nino. Nino was also the nephew of Battista 'Pinin' Farina, the founder of the design company that eventually became the manufacturer behind the Battista hypercar.

 

Only five units of the Battista Edizione Nino Farina will be manufactured. The car will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, driven by former F1 driver Nick Heidfeld, who also serves as a dynamic advisor to Automobili Pininfarina. The vehicle pays tribute to Nino Farina, the world's first Formula 1 champion in 1950, highlighting the family's motorsport heritage.

 

The livery includes the number "01" in Bianco Sestriere, accompanied by Nino Farina's signature on the side wing

 

The Battista Edizione Nino Farina gets a unique design, featuring a Rosso Nino finish with a distinct livery on the lower body in Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu. The livery includes a laurel wreath and the number "01" in Bianco Sestriere, accompanied by Nino Farina's signature on the side wing. Additionally, the car comes with the Furiosa Pack, incorporating carbon fiber elements, and the Exterior Jewellery Pack, showcasing brushed aluminium details.

 

Both seats are adorned with custom quilting, with the driver's headrest displaying "Nino Farina" embroidery

 

Inside, the driver's seat is upholstered in black leather, while the passenger seat features beige and black Alcantara. Both seats are adorned with custom quilting, with the driver's headrest displaying "Nino Farina" embroidery. The steering wheel, finished in black Alcantara with carbon fiber accents, includes Nino Farina's signature. The Battista Edizione Nino Farina maintains its remarkable performance, equipped with four electric motors delivering 1,858 bhp, enabling it to achieve a top speed of under two seconds for the 0-60 mph sprint. The car offers a range of 482 km on a single charge.

 

The Battista Edizione Nino Farina presents four driving modes: Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa, and Carattere. The pricing for this limited-edition model has not been disclosed, while the standard Battista is priced at approximately $2.25 million. 

 

