The Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper-GT Makes Its Debut On Forza Motorsport
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 18, 2023
- Battista is available in Forza until January 31 with in-game credits.
- Spotlight in 'Italian Ingenuity' event for global lap time ranking.
- The Battista can be driven on circuits such as Spa, Laguna Seca, Nürburgring, Suzuka in the game
Forza Enthusiasts worldwide can now experience the electric Hyper GT, the Automobili Pininfarina Battista. In Forza Motorsport's latest update, players can now access the electric hypercar in the game. Until January 31, players have the opportunity to acquire the Battista using in-game credits as part of the Spotlight Reward Vehicle and can engage in the 'Contemporary Tour' events within the Career mode.
Also Read: Vietnamese Man Builds A Functional Tesla Cybertruck Out Of Wood; Grabs Elon Musk’s Attention
Participants can partake in various events under the game's 'Contemporary Tour' level. The Battista plays a central role as the hero vehicle in the 'Italian Ingeuinty' level, where drivers can set impressive lap times using the car, aiming to secure a position on the global leaderboard. The Battista will also be featured in Forza Motorsport's multiplayer modes, 'Multiplayer' and 'Rivals,' offering extended access for enthusiasts beyond the initial spotlight period.
Inspired to outperform Formula 1 racing technology and performance, the all-electric Pininfarina Battista hyper-GT achieves a 0-60mph time of 1.76s and 0-120mph in 4.75s. Fans of Automobili Pininfarina can customize their Battista in over 1,000 different ways, choosing from one of three factory finishes or one of the many virtually-imagined shades, as well as over 300 wheel choices. Aspiring racers worldwide can now experience its exhilarating power, sleek design, and cutting-edge technology on legendary race circuits across the globe, including Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), Laguna Seca (USA), Nürburgring (Germany) and Suzuka (Japan).
Also Read: Rimac Nevera Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Speed In Reverse
The Automobili Pininfarina Battista can be downloaded for free on Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X|S and PC versions, starting from December 14. Automobili Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellachà highlighted the collaboration's importance in showcasing the pure-electric hyper GT to a wider audience. This partnership enables a new generation of enthusiasts to explore the capabilities of the Battista within the immersive virtual setting of Forza Motorsport.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 22,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 66,264 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 50,561 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 15,666 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 50,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 60,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 62,246 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 67,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15351 second ago
The introductory price was previously applicable on only the first 10,000 units sold.
-3878 second ago
Kia's EV6 'Horizon' slots between 'Air' and 'GT-Line' models in the UK market and is offered solely in rear-wheel drive spec
-1115 second ago
First launched in 2020, Kia has managed to achieve the sales milestone for the pre-facelifted Sonet in just 3 years
2 hours ago
Two vital reasons compelled Kia India to bring back a manual transmission option for the diesel-powered Sonet.
2 hours ago
BMW says that the new dealership concept is aimed at further enhancing the customer experience.
22 hours ago
The hydrogen bike was part of a presentation showcased by the company as part of the Kawasaki Group Vision 2030 progress report
The recall encompasses various Tesla models, including the Model S (2012-2023), Model X (2016-2023), Model 3 (2017-2023), and Model Y (2020-2023)
The inaugural night race for the F4 Indian Championship and IRL 2023 was set to take place on a street circuit in Chennai on December 9-10
The brand has also revealed that the new model accounted for over 50 per cent of total HCIL sales during the last 3 months
1 day ago
This challenging ascent, starting from sea level, saw four BMW R 1300 GS bikes surpass 6,000 metres within 24 hours.
The recall encompasses various Tesla models, including the Model S (2012-2023), Model X (2016-2023), Model 3 (2017-2023), and Model Y (2020-2023)
The EV comes with a range of safety features as standard such as Driver Attention Monitor and Driver Alert System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
4 days ago
Geely-owned famed British sportscar manufacturer Lotus has recently made its India debut with the Eletre SUV, a car of many firsts from the brand. We take it for a drive.
17 days ago
The Jesko completed the 7.3-kilometre lap in 2 minutes and 56.97 seconds.
18 days ago
The updated Tesla Model 3 gets the “Active Hood” feature to reduce pedestrian injuries in the event of a collision