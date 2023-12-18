The Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper-GT Makes Its Debut On Forza Motorsport

Forza Enthusiasts worldwide can now experience the electric Hyper GT, the Automobili Pininfarina Battista. In Forza Motorsport's latest update, players can now access the electric hypercar in the game. Until January 31, players have the opportunity to acquire the Battista using in-game credits as part of the Spotlight Reward Vehicle and can engage in the 'Contemporary Tour' events within the Career mode.

Participants can partake in various events under the game's 'Contemporary Tour' level. The Battista plays a central role as the hero vehicle in the 'Italian Ingeuinty' level, where drivers can set impressive lap times using the car, aiming to secure a position on the global leaderboard. The Battista will also be featured in Forza Motorsport's multiplayer modes, 'Multiplayer' and 'Rivals,' offering extended access for enthusiasts beyond the initial spotlight period.

Inspired to outperform Formula 1 racing technology and performance, the all-electric Pininfarina Battista hyper-GT achieves a 0-60mph time of 1.76s and 0-120mph in 4.75s. Fans of Automobili Pininfarina can customize their Battista in over 1,000 different ways, choosing from one of three factory finishes or one of the many virtually-imagined shades, as well as over 300 wheel choices. Aspiring racers worldwide can now experience its exhilarating power, sleek design, and cutting-edge technology on legendary race circuits across the globe, including Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), Laguna Seca (USA), Nürburgring (Germany) and Suzuka (Japan).

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista can be downloaded for free on Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X|S and PC versions, starting from December 14. Automobili Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellachà highlighted the collaboration's importance in showcasing the pure-electric hyper GT to a wider audience. This partnership enables a new generation of enthusiasts to explore the capabilities of the Battista within the immersive virtual setting of Forza Motorsport.