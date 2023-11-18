Login

Vietnamese Man Builds A Functional Tesla Cybertruck Out Of Wood; Grabs Elon Musk’s Attention

A YouTuber from Vietnam recently shared videos and images of his fully functional Cybertruck replica made out of wood and caught the attention of Tesla co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

18-Nov-23 03:29 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Tesla Cybertruck wooden replica was built by Vietnamese YouTuber in 100 days
  • Elon Musk acknowledged the wooden replica in a post on X
  • Deliveries of the Cybertruck are set to begin from November 30

While Tesla is yet to begin deliveries of the much-awaited and much-delayed Tesla Cybertruck, someone decided to take matters into their own hands quite literally. A YouTuber from Vietnam recently shared videos of his fully functional Cybertruck replica, the only difference is that this Cybertruck is made out of wood. The YouTube channel ND - Woodworking Art, run by the talented woodworker, shared the video of the build and also managed to grab Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk’s attention on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
 

Sharing images of his latest build, the ND - Woodworking Art shared a post on X sharing the reason for his wooden Tesla Cybertruck replica. He wrote, “I am a passionate content creator with a deep love for wooden vehicles and a tremendous admiration for both you and Tesla. Over the years, I've embarked on several wooden car projects to gain valuable experience. And today I launched a car that I am very impressed with, the Cybertruck. It is also the car that many of my audiences love and want me to build.”
 

Also Read: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Visits Tesla’s California Manufacturing Facility
 

undefined

The YouTuber further wrote, "I am aware that Tesla has faced its share of challenges in bringing the Cybertruck to fruition. However, I maintain unwavering faith in your vision and the capabilities of Tesla. I am confident that this extraordinary vehicle will ultimately succeed. I hope to have the honour of gifting this wooden Cybertruck to you and Tesla." 
 

With over 4,037 likes and 423 reposts, the tweet went viral and caught the attention of Musk himself. Acknowledging the tweet, Elon Musk wrote, "Sure, much appreciated.”
 

The YouTube video shows the wooden Tesla Cybertruck being built over a period of 100 days. The woodworker started the build with a basic metal frame replicating the Cybertruck’s body. He then goes on to add an axle at either end, wheels, and a working suspension, followed by an electric motor and batteries. The Vietnamese woodworker then adds the wooden panels to the replica, bringing it together puzzle piece by piece. The wooden Tesla Cybertruck replica also comes with a functional set of LED DRLs and a usable bed. 
 

Also Read: Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Will Begin on November 30
 

Since it was released earlier this month, the YouTube video has garnered over 935,000 views and over 14,000 likes, in addition to a unanimous thumbs up from the internet. The YouTube builds these full-size wooden replicas for his young son and has also built a wooden motorcycle, a Ford F-150, a Tesla Cyber Quad, an STRV 103 wooden tank and more.

# Tesla# Tesla Cybertruck# Tesla Cybertruck production# Tesla Inc# Wooden Tesla Cybertruck# Elon Musk# Elon Musk Tesla CEO
