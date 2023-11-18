Vietnamese Man Builds A Functional Tesla Cybertruck Out Of Wood; Grabs Elon Musk’s Attention
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
18-Nov-23 03:29 PM IST
Highlights
- The Tesla Cybertruck wooden replica was built by Vietnamese YouTuber in 100 days
- Elon Musk acknowledged the wooden replica in a post on X
- Deliveries of the Cybertruck are set to begin from November 30
While Tesla is yet to begin deliveries of the much-awaited and much-delayed Tesla Cybertruck, someone decided to take matters into their own hands quite literally. A YouTuber from Vietnam recently shared videos of his fully functional Cybertruck replica, the only difference is that this Cybertruck is made out of wood. The YouTube channel ND - Woodworking Art, run by the talented woodworker, shared the video of the build and also managed to grab Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk’s attention on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
Sharing images of his latest build, the ND - Woodworking Art shared a post on X sharing the reason for his wooden Tesla Cybertruck replica. He wrote, “I am a passionate content creator with a deep love for wooden vehicles and a tremendous admiration for both you and Tesla. Over the years, I've embarked on several wooden car projects to gain valuable experience. And today I launched a car that I am very impressed with, the Cybertruck. It is also the car that many of my audiences love and want me to build.”
Also Read: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Visits Tesla’s California Manufacturing Facility
The YouTuber further wrote, "I am aware that Tesla has faced its share of challenges in bringing the Cybertruck to fruition. However, I maintain unwavering faith in your vision and the capabilities of Tesla. I am confident that this extraordinary vehicle will ultimately succeed. I hope to have the honour of gifting this wooden Cybertruck to you and Tesla."
With over 4,037 likes and 423 reposts, the tweet went viral and caught the attention of Musk himself. Acknowledging the tweet, Elon Musk wrote, "Sure, much appreciated.”
The YouTube video shows the wooden Tesla Cybertruck being built over a period of 100 days. The woodworker started the build with a basic metal frame replicating the Cybertruck’s body. He then goes on to add an axle at either end, wheels, and a working suspension, followed by an electric motor and batteries. The Vietnamese woodworker then adds the wooden panels to the replica, bringing it together puzzle piece by piece. The wooden Tesla Cybertruck replica also comes with a functional set of LED DRLs and a usable bed.
Also Read: Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Will Begin on November 30
Since it was released earlier this month, the YouTube video has garnered over 935,000 views and over 14,000 likes, in addition to a unanimous thumbs up from the internet. The YouTube builds these full-size wooden replicas for his young son and has also built a wooden motorcycle, a Ford F-150, a Tesla Cyber Quad, an STRV 103 wooden tank and more.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12934 second ago
Hero MotoCorp sold over 14 lakh units in the 32-day festive period, recording a 19 per cent growth over 2022.
-3659 second ago
Building upon the existing Honda Sensing 360, the latest updates aim to mitigate blind spots around vehicles to aid collision avoidance and reduce driver burden during journeys.
18 minutes ago
The Renault Twingo EV prototype is heavily inspired by the first-gen Twingo from the 1990s and will be designed and developed by the company's new Ampere subsidiary.
16 hours ago
The vehicle sports a colour scheme inspired by the team’s SC63 hybrid endurance racecar prototype
18 hours ago
After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.
18 hours ago
The Crown Signia employs a hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.5-litre gasoline engine with two electric motor-generators
18 hours ago
This collaboration allows auto dealers to sell vehicles directly on Amazon's U.S. platform, with Hyundai being the first brand available for online purchase.
18 hours ago
The all-new model, which will be the second product line from the Bengaluru-based start-up, appears to be notably larger than its 450 series scooters.
18 hours ago
The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to make its India debut next year
18 hours ago
Mahindra has stated that the production ready version of the global Pik-up concept would be released by 2025
3 days ago
While company chief Elon Musk was unable to meet in person due to health reasons, he expressed his honour in having the Indian minister visit Tesla’s manufacturing unit
9 days ago
Lucid customers will gain access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.
21 days ago
It is the first time Tesla's charging hardware will be incorporated into an independent EV charging network
23 days ago
Tesla will start deliveries of the Cybertruck on November 30, 2023, with an initial annual production capacity estimated at over 1,25,000.
24 days ago
Tesla's latest update upgrades post-collision safety, wherein airbag deployment triggers hazard lights to flash rapidly, enhancing visibility. This feature extends to select Tesla models from 2020 onwards. Its availability outside the US remains unclear.