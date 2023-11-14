Login

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Visits Tesla’s California Manufacturing Facility

While company chief Elon Musk was unable to meet in person due to health reasons, he expressed his honour in having the Indian minister visit Tesla’s manufacturing unit
By Yash Sunil

2 mins read

14-Nov-23 01:09 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Elon Musk was unable to meet Piyush Goyal owing to health issues.
  • Goyal stressed that he is proud to see the growing importance of auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain.
  • The Indian government is said to be working on an electric vehicle policy that would allow international car manufacturers to import battery-powered vehicles on concessional duty

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal visited the manufacturing facility of US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, in Fremont, California. During his visit, he engaged with engineers and finance professionals but missed meeting Tesla boss Elon Musk in person, who was unable to be at the plant due to health reasons. Goyal stressed he is proud to see the growing importance of auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain.

 

Also Read: BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network

undefined

 

Goyal shared pictures on the social networking platform X and said, “Visited Tesla's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Fremont, California. Extremely delighted to see talented Indian engineers and finance professionals working in senior positions and contributing to Tesla's remarkable journey to transform mobility. Also proud to see the growing importance of auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India. Missed Elon Musk's magnetic presence, and I wish him a speedy recovery”.

 

Over the last few years, a number of Tesla cars have been spotted on test in India.

 

In January 2021, Tesla established its Indian entity, and throughout the year, both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y were seen testing. However, owing to the extremely high import duty on cars in India, Elon Musk laid down the gauntlet in front of the Indian government. He said that the launch of the electric car maker Tesla in India will only happen after it resolves its issues with the government. Musk's Tesla has been lobbying the government for a reduction in import duty. 

 

Also Read: Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Will Begin on November 30

 

The visit assumes significance as there are reports that India is considering giving customs duty concessions to Tesla for setting up a plant in the country. The Indian government is said to be working on an electric vehicle policy that would allow car manufacturers to import battery-powered vehicles on concessional duty rates. However, these international companies need to commit to eventually manufacturing components or their vehicles in India.

EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2384 second ago

Benelli unveiled a series of parallel-twin motorcycles at the Italian Motor Show 2023.

EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

This victory marks Ducati's twelfth triumph in this competition, highlighting the manufacturer's design prowess.

Nissan Extends Introductory Price Offers For The Magnite EZ-Shift
Nissan Extends Introductory Price Offers For The Magnite EZ-Shift
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The introductory price of Rs 6.50 lakh for the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift has now been extended till November 30

Exxonmobil To Supply Lithium For 1 Million+ EV Batteries From 2030
Exxonmobil To Supply Lithium For 1 Million+ EV Batteries From 2030
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The company anticipates commencing lithium production for electric vehicles under the brand Mobil Lithium by 2027.

Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India
Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The KX 85 is launched at Rs 4.2 lakh while the KLX 300R is priced at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.

Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon Revealed; Limited To 400 Units
Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon Revealed; Limited To 400 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Developed in collaboration with 100% motocross gear brand, the special edition FTR features some cosmetic enhancements along with an Akrapovic exhaust.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan Adds A BMW 7 Series To His Garage
Actor Dulquer Salmaan Adds A BMW 7 Series To His Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Dulquer Salmaan added the latest BMW 7 series, the 740i M Sport, to his ‘369 car collection’, showcased in an oxide grey metallic finish.

Volvo EM90 Electric MPV Makes Global Debut; Has 116 KWH Battery, Over 700 Km Range
Volvo EM90 Electric MPV Makes Global Debut; Has 116 KWH Battery, Over 700 Km Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The first-ever MPV from Volvo is headed to China first, but is also expected to make its way to other markets across the globe.

Actor Dayanand Shetty Of CID Fame Brings Home The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Actor Dayanand Shetty Of CID Fame Brings Home The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The actor of CID fame, shared a video of him taking delivery of the Super Meteor 650 on social media.

Valeo To Supply Electric Powertrain For Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric’ Platform
Valeo To Supply Electric Powertrain For Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric’ Platform
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Valeo will invest in localising the production of these electric powertrains in Pune, Maharashtra near Mahindra’s plant

Volvo EM90 Electric MPV Makes Global Debut; Has 116 KWH Battery, Over 700 Km Range
Volvo EM90 Electric MPV Makes Global Debut; Has 116 KWH Battery, Over 700 Km Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The first-ever MPV from Volvo is headed to China first, but is also expected to make its way to other markets across the globe.

Amazon Launches All-Electric Global Last Mile Fleet Program In India
Amazon Launches All-Electric Global Last Mile Fleet Program In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Amazon has already deployed over 6,000 electric vehicles to deliver packages across more than 400 cities in India

Indian Auto Sector Sees 20% Sales Growth At 23,62,534 Units In October 2023
Indian Auto Sector Sees 20% Sales Growth At 23,62,534 Units In October 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

4 days ago

In October 2023, the auto sector’s total sales stood at 23,62,534 units, a year-on-year growth of 20 per cent compared to 19,68,938 units sold in October 2022.

Lotus Emira India Launch Confirmed For 2024
Lotus Emira India Launch Confirmed For 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

5 days ago

At the launch of the Eletre e-SUV, Lotus has confirmed that the Emira sportscar is slated to arrive in India by 2024

