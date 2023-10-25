Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Will Begin on November 30

Tesla will begin deliveries of the Cybertruck pick-up electric vehicle (EV) on November 30, 2023. The company says it will have an initial annual production capacity estimated at over 1,25,000 units. This launch comes after a two-year delay due to manufacturing and design issues.





The third-quarter financial report reveals that Tesla has initiated pilot production of the Cybertruck at the Gigafactory in Texas. This suggests initial deliveries will likely be limited in volume. Notably, a photo in the report features a white Tesla Semi loaded with three Tesla Cybertrucks, hinting at a delivery method. Tesla's vertical integration shines through as the company can produce major components and deliver vehicles using its semi-trucks.





Tesla's Cybertruck boasts several specs, including a towing capacity of over 6350 kg, surpassing competitors like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T. The payload capacity can handle up to 1,587 kg. Performance figures indicate a range of up to 804 km and a 0-100 kmph acceleration in as little as 2.9 seconds, though precise numbers may vary by version. Additionally, the Cybertruck utilises an 800-volt powertrain/battery architecture and 4680-type cylindrical battery cells. Tesla hints at the possibility of a Performance version in the future.

