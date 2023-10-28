Login

BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network

It is the first time Tesla's charging hardware will be incorporated into an independent EV charging network
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

28-Oct-23 11:44 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • This investment signals a significant expansion of the BP pulse public network across the United States.
  • It is the first time Tesla's charging hardware will be incorporated into an independent EV charging network.
  • Installation will be done in cities like Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington D.C.

In a deal, BP pulse, the EV charging division of BP, is set to purchase ultra-fast charging hardware units from Tesla for a noteworthy $100 million. This investment signals a significant expansion of the BP pulse public network across the United States. It is the first time Tesla's charging hardware will be incorporated into an independent EV charging network.

 

Also Read: Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Will Begin on November 30


The Tesla ultra-fast chargers which are capable of delivering 250 kW output, will be installed, and operated by BP pulse. The chargers will be equipped with Tesla’s 'Magic Dock', compatible with North American Charging Standard (NACS) and Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors. Furthermore, the Tesla chargers will utilise the Plug and Charge protocol, improving user experience through simplicity and payment automation. Third-party operated chargers that meet Tesla's standards will be included in Tesla's vehicle UI and apps, with BP pulse vowing to uphold those requirements on its network.

The integration of Tesla's chargers has a rollout timeline beginning in 2024. Installation will be done in  cities like Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington D.C. The deployment locations span across several sites including Travel Centers of America, Thorntons, and Amoco. Other locations include BP pulse's large-scale Gigahub charging sites in major metropolitan areas and at third-party sites. 

 

Also Read: Tesla Enhances Post-Collision Safety By Offering Rapid Hazard Light Activation Function


Highlighting future plans, BP pulse intends to continue introducing more reliable charging points at strategic locations, including airports, city centres, and properties owned by BP along Alternate Fueling Corridors. In addition, BP has secured grant funds from programs such as the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) and the California Energy Commission (CEC) to establish charging infrastructure at sites in California, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Kentucky.


Richard Bartlett, global CEO of bp pulse said, “Strengthening the bp pulse network with Tesla’s industry-leading hardware is a major step forward in our ambitions for high speed, open access charging infrastructure in the US and advances our ambition to delivering an exceptional customer experience.”


 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL


 

