Tesla Enhances Post-Collision Safety By Offering Rapid Hazard Light Activation Function
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
24-Oct-23 05:48 PM IST
Highlights
- Post update, the Hazard lights will flash rapidly after airbag deployment
- Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X made from 2020 onwards are now equipped with this new safety feature.
- Its availability outside the US remains unclear
In a recent OTA update, Tesla has introduced a new safety feature to enhance post-collision safety measures. Following the deployment of an airbag, Tesla vehicles in the United States will now automatically activate and flash their hazard lights at an accelerated rate, ensuring better visibility of the incident. This software update is being extended to all Tesla cars sold in the US like - the Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X, which are manufactured from the year 2020 onwards. However, it remains uncertain whether this safety feature is also available in other countries.
Tesla has been consistently introducing safety enhancements, such as the 'Dynamic Brake Lights', a feature that causes the brake lights to flash rapidly when the driver applies forceful braking at speeds exceeding 50 km/h. Furthermore, if the vehicle comes to a complete stop, the hazard lights will continue to flash until the driver engages the accelerator or manually deactivates the hazard lights.
The Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y come equipped with a range of advanced safety features, including Electronic Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Crumple Zone, Airbags, Traction Control, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Collision Avoidance Assist. Each of these models has achieved a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.
