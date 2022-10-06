Mahindra’s Pininfarina Commences Deliveries Of Battista Hyper GT Electric Hypercar

Automobili Pininfarina - an Italian electric hypercar brand owned by India’s Mahindra Group - has announced that it has commenced deliveries of the Pininfarina Battista all- electric hypercar. The deliveries will commence with two units in the North America set to be delivered this month. First one is a bespoke Pininfarina Battista Hyper GT finished in silver with red interiors. The hypercar also sports matching red brake callipers and centre lock rings, and a ‘Carbon Accent Package’. The other is an exclusive Battista Anniversario, which is one of only five to be made.

Also Read: Pininfarina Battista Electric Hypercar Revealed

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group was also elated with the news, and he expressed his happiness on twitter as well. “Big day for us all. Hard to describe the feeling of seeing a dream being realised”, he tweeted.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 T-GDI Spied Undisguised Ahead of Unveil

Pininfarina debuted the Battista all-electric hypercar as a concept in 2018, and in 4 years it has finally rolled out its first units. According to Automobili Pininfarina, it takes 14 people and 1,250 hours to build one hypercar, and the Anniversario takes even longer.

Also Read: Old Is Clearly Gold, Says Anand Mahindra As Scorpio Classic Receives Highest Incremental Bookings In September