Mahindra’s Pininfarina Commences Deliveries Of Battista Hyper GT Electric Hypercar

Mahindra Group owned Automobili Pininfarina will deliver its first two all-electric hypercars in the North America this month, with one of them being the exclusive Battista Anniversario edition.
06-Oct-22 11:44 AM IST
Highlights
  • Automobili Pininfarina has commenced deliveries of the Battista Hyper GT.
  • The first two units are set to be delivered in North America this month.
  • The hypercar gets a 1874 bhp all-electric powertrain, which also boasts 2,300 Nm torque.

Automobili Pininfarina - an Italian electric hypercar brand owned by India’s Mahindra Group - has announced that it has commenced deliveries of the Pininfarina Battista all-electric hypercar. The deliveries will commence with two units in the North America set to be delivered this month. First one is a bespoke Pininfarina Battista Hyper GT finished in silver with red interiors. The hypercar also sports matching red brake callipers and centre lock rings, and a ‘Carbon Accent Package’. The other is an exclusive Battista Anniversario, which is one of only five to be made.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group was also elated with the news, and he expressed his happiness on twitter as well. “Big day for us all. Hard to describe the feeling of seeing a dream being realised”, he tweeted.

Pininfarina debuted the Battista all-electric hypercar as a concept in 2018, and in 4 years it has finally rolled out its first units. According to Automobili Pininfarina, it takes 14 people and 1,250 hours to build one hypercar, and the Anniversario takes even longer. 

Named after Battista Farina - an Italian automotive designer - the electric hypercar is said to be the most powerful road-legal Italian car to be ever built. It gets a quad-motor all-electric drivetrain, which belts out a mind bending 1,874 bhp and 2,300 Nm of torque. Only 150 units will ever be made of the hypercar. You can read more about it in our full story here.

