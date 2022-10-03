Old Is Clearly Gold, Says Anand Mahindra As Scorpio Classic Receives Highest Incremental Bookings In September

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic arrived last month, retain the older generation version in an updated and polished avatar. The rugged SUV co-exists alongside the new Scorpio-N and while the new model is certainly better in many ways, there is still strong demand for the older version. In fact, the Scorpio Classic had the highest incremental bookings in the month of September across all cars. Revealing the same was Anand Mahindra, Chairman - Mahindra Group, in a tweet. He also reminisced the launch of the first Scorpio back in 2002 with a picture on the social media platform.

In a tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote, "It's been a good September. But what was unexpectedly astonishing was the fact that the highest incremental bookings for the month-across ALL cars-was for the Scorpio Classic! Brought back nostalgic memories of the first Scorpio's launch in 2002. Old is clearly Gold.."

While Mahindra has not revealed the booking numbers for the Scorpio Classic, the Scorpio-N remains in great demand. In fact, the latter received over one lakh bookings within 30 minutes when order books opened on July 30, 2022. No wonder then, the waiting period on the new Scorpio-N is stretching into a couple of months. In comparison, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is expected to get more modest numbers and given that the model has been in continuous production, it's likely to see a shorter waiting period as well.

The Scorpio Classic is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh & Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). There are only 2 variants on offer

This could be one of the reasons why a chunk of buyers would want to stick to the tried and tested old Scorpio Classic that will be available faster as well. Furthermore, prices for the Mahindra Scorpio Classic begin at Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about Rs. 50,000 cheaper than the Scorpio-N. It also gets the proven 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.

The Scorpio Classic brings subtle updates to the tried and tested package, while also commanding a lower waiting period

The cabin gets the new and bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, as well as a new dual-tone black and beige theme. There's also a leatherette wrapped multi-function steering wheel with audio controls, a semi-digital instrument cluster, height adjustable driver's seat and the option of captain seats in the second row. The SUV is offered in two variants - Classic S and S11. Most of the features make it to the top-spec variant only.

The Mahindra Scorpio was launched in 2002 and the model was received several updates since. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N marks a major departure from the previous iteration in both form and features, and is an upgrade in every sense. This also means the new generation Scorpio-N is substantially more expensive as well with the range topping out at Rs. 24 lakh (ex-showroom).