2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic Review

The Mahindra Scorpio has been on sale in the country for more than 2 decades and still has many loyalists who swear by its name. The Scorpio’s rugged and muscular character appeals to many and perhaps that is why, Mahindra has decided the SUV will continue to be sold in the market, albeit in a ‘Classic’ avatar. The idea also is to give the rural market an updated Scorpio, where the Scorpio-N may not be too much in demand. The Scorpio Classic was launched just a few weeks after the Scorpio-N and it gets its fair share of changes including some important ones when it comes to its heart.

The Scorpio Classic gets a fair share of updates, including externally and under the skin.

Design

The face on the Classic is all-new when compared to the earlier car. This includes a new grille with vertical slats and the new Mahindra twin peaks logo all finished in chrome. The projector headlamps, bumpers and DRLs have also been changed and now look more modern. On the profile the size of the 17-inch wheels remains the same but the design of the alloys is new. That’s the case with the cladding on doors as well where you now get Scorpio lettering. Signature SUV traits like a side-step and roof rails are also present here. Overall, the silhouette pretty much remains the same when it comes to profile.

The silhouette of the Scorpio remains the same, albeit with additions like new alloy wheels and door claddings with 'Scorpio' lettering.

Side opening rear door continues on the Scorpio, with the option of side facing last row seats it makes more sense. The tail lamp design is new with the tower shaped reflectors making a comeback on the car after a long time. And then you the classic badging on the back door. The colour you see in these pictures is the all-new Galaxy Grey, with 4 other colours continuing from the older gen of the Scorpio.

The side opening rear door continues on the Scorpio.

Tech & Interior

The cabin of the Classic somewhat reminds of the earlier generation of the Scorpio but instead of a darker theme on the seats and dash seen earlier, there’s more extensive use of beige on this car. The seats which get fabric upholstery, the armrest and most part of the dash all get a beige treatment. The bigger difference though is the 9-inch touchscreen system which is good on clarity but is very basic when it comes features. Near the gear lever you get faux wood inserts which some people may like, and some may not. Then there’s a part-digital part-analog instrument cluster with 2 traditional dials and a small MID which again gives basic information.

The Scorpio Classic gets a part digital part analogue instrument cluster.

The steering wheel now gets controls and houses the new Mahindra twin peaks logo. You also get a height adjustable driver seat but there’s hardly any space between the seats and the door and to adjust the seat, the driver needs to first open the door. There’s also a dearth of charging points something that may not appeal to today’s buyer. So overall the cabin looks fresh but it’s nowhere close to the Scorpio-N when it comes to features. And even here most of the features are available only this higher S11 trim of the car.

The Scorpio Classic gets an extensive use of beige, as opposed to the darker theme in the previous Scorpio.

On the 2nd row you have the option of choosing between captain seats or a bench seat depending on the variant you choose to buy. The captain seats for example are available only on the higher S11 trim. There’s lot of space between these seats which makes access to the last row easier, and you have some storage options here along with AC vents, and some special pockets have been given to keep cell phones. The front facing 3rd row is less on space as the 2nd row doesn’t slide forward to create more space. You also have the option of choosing side facing 3rd row seats on the SUV, with 9-seater version only available on the base S trim.

The top-end S11 trim gets the option of captain seats for the second row.

Dynamics

The Scorpio Classic runs on a new-gen 2.2-litre mHawk Diesel engine which churns out 128 bhp at 2,750 rpm and 300 Nm between 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. The engine is mated to a redesigned 6-speed manual gearbox with cable shift. The good thing is a major part of that peak torque figure is available from as low as 1,000 rpm so you always get the kind of response you expect from this drivetrain. You can also drive in higher gears at lower speeds which negates the need for frequent gearshifts. This new-gen engine is around 55 kgs lighter than the previous motor, which according to Mahindra has also ensured that the fuel efficiency here has gone up by around 14%.

The Scorpio Classic runs on a new-gen 2.2-litre mHawk Diesel engine which churns out 128 bhp and 300 Nm.

Micro-hybrid tech along with a start stop feature also helps in achieving a higher number when it comes to fuel efficiency. A clear improvement on the Classic also is the refinement and NVH levels with this new engine. Mahindra had made these claims when the car was first shown to us, and it clearly shows during the drive. The Scorpio Classic does not get Automatic, Petrol or 4x4 variants, so the options are quite limited here. It’s just Diesel with a manual gearbox. The gearshift is a bit notchy, but throws are short you don’t end up wating a lot of time in changing gears.

The Scorpio Classic does not get Automatic, Petrol or 4x4 variants.

Ride & Handling

One of biggest reasons why the Scorpio Classic offers a much better drive experience than before its superior ride quality. The suspension setup is largely the same, but the use of frequency selective dampers taken from the Scorpio-N has ensured a better ride quality. So, if you currently drive a Scorpio or have driven one in the past you will clearly see a difference here when it comes to ride quality. Handling also has improved though there’s not a remarkable difference but enough for you to realise that body roll has lessened a bit on the SUV. What you may not find favourable is the steering wheel which is a bit hard and tight. Making those tight manoeuvres in city traffic does require making some effort in this car.

The use of frequency selective dampers taken from the Scorpio-N ensures a better ride quality.

Safety

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic offers some basic safety features. It gets 2 airbags, ABS, cruise control, as well as rear parking sensors. So once again basic and indeed Classic.

The safety features on the Scorpio Classic are pretty basic, with 2 airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors on offer.

Prices & Verdict

The 2 variants of the SUV are priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom. In comparison the Scorpio-N Diesel manual starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 19.69 lakh. So, while the Classic is inferior on tech and features it is also much cheaper than the Scorpio-N. There isn’t really any direct competition to this rugged SUV, and hence it almost sits in a league of its own.

Prices for the Scorpio Classic begin at Rs. 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Compared to the earlier Scorpio, the Classic is a much improved and a rather different car specially the way it drives. The performance of the new engine, the gearshift, ride quality and even handling is better that earlier and it won’t be wrong to say that overall, this car is much closer to the Scorpio-N than it is to the old-gen of the Scorpio.