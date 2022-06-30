The Big Daddy Is Back! 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Review

Think Range Rover in the UK, Mustang in America, or even the Espace in France. All names that are legendary blockbuster brands in their home market - but also ones that define their parent company in many ways. In India, we have a few such powerhouse brands and right up there is the Mahindra Scorpio. Or should I say the mighty Mahindra Scorpio? Twenty years since it first arrived, and with over 8 lakh units sold, it is time to welcome the third generation Mahindra Scorpio-N. The Z101 - as it was codenamed, is finally here.

There's been a lot of anticipation around it, and there have been pandemic-led delays too. The Scorpio is launching in numerous avatars - Petrol/Diesel, automatic/manual, two-wheel drive/4X4; and I've got many of its variants at my disposal. And the first thing I want to tell you is that while the older Mahindra Scorpio will stay in the market, not a single component has been carried over from it to the new Scorpio-N.

I want to begin with my first impression of the new Scorpio-N. On fit & finish, from the paint job to the shut-lines, the car screams quality. And yes, I am no doubt immediately drawing comparisons to the previous Scorpio. The car is modern in its build and instantly recognisable as a Scorpio. I am not so crazy about that, since I feel Mahindra has missed a crucial opportunity to elevate its buyers into a new era with a more progressive, modern design. So while the car is definitely 2022 in its finish, it looks a bit 2000 in its safe design. But the doors shut with a nice 'thunk' - courtesy of the bodywork done at Mahindra's North America R&D unit.

Exterior Design

That said, it has a bold face with the Mahindra grille, that still looks forced as an add-on. Mahindra needs to figure a direction away from the 'stuck-on' vertical chrome slats. The double-barrel headlights are smart and come with LED projector lamps (halogens at the base level) and a sequential turn indicator adds a modern touch (the one integrated into the side mirrors is not sequential). The car retains its squarish shape, and so the wheel arches also bring that square feel to enhance the SUV cred. Cladding runs all the way around, but nowhere near as broad as on previous Scorpios. The proportion of the greenhouse to the rest of the metal is intentionally higher to give the car an upright, SUV stance - as also to increase exterior visibility for occupants. - also a Scorpio signature. The name Scorpio-N almost reads like a scorpion, and so you see the arachnid's sting motif in the side chrome garnish that runs up from the window line into the rear quarter glass. Very subtle - and only for those who notice it. The same also shows up in the DRLs which curl upwards and envelope the fog lights in that tail-like manner.

1. The double-barrel headlights are smart and come with LED projector lamps. 2. Mahindra needs to figure a direction away from the 'stuck-on' vertical chrome slats. 3. The name Scorpio-N almost reads like a scorpion. 4. The tall stacked taillight is more 90s Volvo than Mahindra.

The car is longer (by 206 mm) than the old Scorpio, with a 70 mm longer wheelbase of 2750 mm. It is also 97 mm wider but sits 138 mm shorter for better proportion and aero. Ground clearance is similar at 187 mm. The stepped roof is only there for visual identity, and the roof rails are standard. Across many diesel variants, you will now get 18-inch wheels (the previous car topped off at 17), while the base gets 17-inch steel rims. The tall stacked taillight is more 90s Volvo than Mahindra - but is full-LED, is standard across variants, and is well finished. The rear is the let-down in the design as it comes across as dated, and more MPV-like than SUV.

1. The DRLs curl upwards and envelope the fog lights in that tail-like manner. 2. The roof rails are standard. 3. You will now get 18-inch wheels. 4. The rear is the let-down in the design as it comes across as dated.

Another miss is retaining the side-opening swing door tailgate. Not at all needed in my view, especially since there are no jump seats back here anymore (for crash safety reasons, the side-facing seats are gone). The Scorpio should have had a hatch door. What is nice - there's not too much badging cluttering up the rear. There is no trim, engine, or gearbox mentioned - and all you get is that new Scorpio-N moniker. Only one extra badge that does appear is on the top-end 4X4 versions which sport 4XPLOR - a new name Mahindra has given to its new terrain management system on the higher-spec 4X4 variants.

Cabin & Seating Layout

This is a 3-row car - as standard. You get 6 or 7-seat configurations only. The third-row access is easy and nicely done. A simple one-handed tumble-down action for row two, and in you go. There are no dedicated AC vents or cupholders for row three, but you do get a slim slot on each side to hold a smartphone. The seat itself is comfy, but mainly for kids.

For adults, short rides will be okay, but not longer journeys. The seat is well finished, and when you don't need it - stows away by folding up quite easily in two steps. That then gives you 476-litre of boot space. There's only 125-litre of space with the 3rd row in play. But you can fold flat rows 2 and 3 for a deeper flat cargo area.

On row two, you get an almost stadium-seating feel, sitting a little bit taller - yet not uncomfortable. It's a good hark back to Scorpio heritage, and you get a great view of the road, a nice airy feeling. Only the top most spec has the 6-seater configuration with captain seats in this row. And they are very comfortable, with great under-thigh support and good cushioning. All other variants get a 3-seater bench seat. There is no five-seater option,- which I think is a miss too.

In row two you do get AC vents, a USB C charger point, and drop-down armrests. But this second-row seat doesn't slide forward or back and is fixed. Not a dealbreaker since legroom is quite generous anyway, but weird not to have, as it would have helped row three. The other little thing that could have been nice is to have had that little Scorpion sting motif showing up somewhere in the cabin. The Scorpio claims better shoulder, head, and leg room than even full-size SUVs! In fact as much as 85 mm more legroom in row three than a car like the Toyota Fortuner.

Variants & Trims

There are 5 trims - the Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and the Z8L. And they are available across diesel and petrol. All trims barring Z2 also have an automatic transmission option. The luxury pack on the Z8L essentially gives you the Sony Immersive 3D sound system, a front camera & front parking sensors, and a power-adjustable driver seat. The captain seats are also only on the Z8L as I mentioned. The 4X4 variants get a rotary dial to switch to 4WD - so there's no lever now. The mid to higher variants come with a sunroof, which Mahindra claims to be the biggest in class. But this is not a panoramic sunroof - just the regular kind.

Tech & Instrument Cluster

The Sony immersive 3D surround sound system has been carried over from the XUV700. Now that may be just in the Z8L, but trims from Z6 up get the Adrenox infotainment system. With that you get an 8- inch screen - a bit smaller, in this case, so a little bit smaller than on the XUV700 (but similar to its MX variant). It is however similar in function and the options/graphics/features on it. Its resolution should be way better, and it needs to be brighter in bright daylight.

Adrenox Connect with its in-built sim card gives you many remote command and control features as well as telematics. There's also wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, two USB A points, navigation, and things like that. When I first saw the coffee-black two-tone on the initial pictures I thought it may not be well-finished - but it actually is. Mid trims get a fabric seat, while it is faux leather on top.

There are grab handles on the A-pillar on both sides, and while the plastics are good, they could have been a bit more impressive. There's also Amazon Alexa integration, as well as apps like what3words for navigation and other news or weather apps.

Engines & Performance

Diesel

The mainstay of the Mahindra range is the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel. It is smooth and very torquey and comes with an option of a 6-speed manual or the brilliant Aisin 6-Speed auto. The same engine has been de-specced on the Z2 variant and gives you 130 bhp, while on the rest you get the 172 bhp version with 400 Nm of peak torque that kicks in nice and low at 1750 rpm.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Displacement 2,184 cc Fuel Type Diesel Power 130 bhp @ 3,750 rpm/ 172 bhp @ 3,500 rpm Torque 300 Nm @ 3,000 rpm (MT)/ 370 Nm @ 3,000 rpm (MT)/ 400 Nm @ 2,750 rpm (AT) Transmission 6-Speed MT/6-Speed AT

The previous Scorpio was all about brute power, but it didn't really come through on refinement. And there were lots of little issues that you'd associate with it, right? Like NVH, handling or steering precision, a bouncy suspension, and so on. All of them are gone! So if what you want to see on a new Scorpio is refinement, or a better sense of comfort, nicer handling, and good steering - you got it, baby! In engineering terms, this car is a huge leap forward from the older generation. And isn't that just what you wanted to hear? And there is a good balance between achieving ride comfort and dynamic performance.

But it is the ride quality that will impress you even more than the performance! And the steering too. I got lucky since I also drove the car on a test track, so I could easily push it at high triple-digit speeds. The old car's waftability, loss of control, and bounce are also gone. It is a double-wishbone suspension in front, but at the rear, it's a Pentalink suspension with a Watt's Linkage system. It also uses frequency-dependent damping - like on the XUV700 to give you a great ride that adapts to the road surface in real-time.

It's only on speeds above 120 kmph that a little bit of that bounce starts to set in. At high speeds, and relatively higher rpms, the clatter of the diesel does creep into the cabin - and that's more so in Zoom mode. Yes, three drive modes - only on the diesel. Like on the XUV they are Zip, Zap, and Zoom. Zip will stay a bit muted and aim for efficiency, while throttle response changes as you go up to Zoom.

But on the whole, the level of refinement and the control of the external noise is also something that you have to credit the engineering team for, in the specific context of the engine. I am also impressed with how well the automatic has been married to this engine. We saw that on the XUV700 also. There is a severe glare issue though. The instruments are not easy to read in the afternoon when the sun is up high. The cowling over the instruments should have been larger.

Petrol

I am now switching to the 2.0 mStallion TGDi petrol variant. Here too my test car is an automatic. It straight away comes across as even more refined, it's quiet and it does have a sense of urgency to it. And after all, this car is also a bit lighter. The gearbox responds nicely to an urgent requirement of torque and power. So even if you quickly slam down the accelerator while you're already cruising, it nicely downshifts and gives you that little extra burst.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Displacement 1,997 cc Fuel Type Petrol Power 200 bhp @ 5,000 rpm Torque 370 Nm @ 3,000 rpm (MT)/ 380 Nm @3,000 rpm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

The nice thing also here is that there is an ample amount of torque available. The engine is - as I have been saying for some time now - a great investment that Mahindra has made. It does duty across its range of cars and will be a huge asset to the upcoming compact SUV that will complete the Mahindra SUV portfolio.

The response from the engine is great. As you come out of a corner, building up from about 2000 rpm back to 3000 rpm, the torque kicks in beautifully, and you don't get any sense of lag or that little bit of hesitation either. On the old car - petrol variants have been long gone, but even then you never got any response really! The sense of turbo lag is only below 2000 rpm, and that too when you are coming to a very sudden slow down or a quick drop in speed. That's when there's a little bit of hesitation but otherwise, it's nice and smooth.

Four-Wheel-Drive

The Scorpio wouldn't be a Scorpio or a true SUV if it did not offer the 4-wheel-drive or 4WD capability. That's only on the diesel variant though. The good news is you can get a base variant with a 4X4, but it uses the basic 4WD that's been borrowed from the Thar. That makes it capable still, of course - but it just gives you the basic options when engaged - 4L or 4H. On the higher trims, you have the new 4XPLOR system I reference earlier. This terrain management system gives you drive modes - where the system will adapt to compensate for slippage or loss of traction by sending torque to the front or rear.

The drive modes are Normal, Gras/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts, and Sand. And you can manually opt for 4L or 4H here too. In the case of both 4X4 systems, you can shift on the fly, using a rotary dial that sits in the console between the front seats. Keep in mind that this is not an all-wheel-drive system, as on the XUV700 - and so it's not all-time all-wheel-drive. It only kicks in when you turn it on. And for the most part, the car continues as a rear-wheel-drive SUV.

Mahindra was clear about adding the 4L and 4H options but not a mechanical lever. So that users have a sense of greater control than in an all-wheel-drive, and yet the sophistication of a modern system. The Scorpio's ground clearance is just as good as before, but its wheel travel has increased. The wading depth is 500 mm. Traction control and stability control or ESC are also mapped to work as well with the 4WD variants to distribute torque to the front and rear axles. When you turn 4X4 off the car reverts to its rear-wheel-drive state.

Safety

The Scorpio comes with a lot of safety equipment as standard - that includes the ring structure construction with 41 per cent high-strength steel. And then there is 11 per cent ultra-high-strength steel too, meaning over half the structure uses high or ultra-high-strength steel. ISOFIX, dual airbags, ABS, and EBD are standard. ESC, hill hold, and descent kick in from the Z4 variant. The top-end gets side and curtain airbags, and a front parking camera too. Tyre pressure monitoring and tyre direction indica



tor, and rollover mitigation are also on offer. Crash test results are awaited still on the Scorpio.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Petrol Manual Diesel Manual Z2 Rs. 11.99 Lakh Rs. 12.49 Lakh Z4 Rs. 13.49 Lakh Rs. 13.99 Lakh Z6 Rs. 14.99 Lakh Z8 Rs. 16.99 Lakh Rs. 17.49 Lakh Z8L Rs. 18.99 Lakh Rs. 19.49 Lakh

Pricing

Mahindra has only announced pricing for the 2WD manual variants of the new Scorpio for now. Prices for the car's auto and 4X4 variants will be declared on July 21st, and then bookings will open at the end of that month. Prices that we do know are more or less in line with expectations but are not aggressive. Mahindra has said it wants to take on everything from compact SUVs like the Kia Seltos at one end, the Tata Safari and Toyota Innova in the middle, and even SUVs a segment higher like the Fortuner at the top end.

Verdict

This is a massively improved car. It takes many leaps forward. It is a car that will impress most people, because of its sheer level of refinement. The thing that I mentioned right at the start, I would have liked for it to be even more modern, more progressive in its design. That's something I feel could have been done a lot better. Outside of that. The Scorpio is a winner and for sure - get ready for long waiting periods on this one too.