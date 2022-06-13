2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Interior Revealed, To Get AdrenoX Tech

Mahindra has revealed the interior of the highly anticipated Scorpio-N ahead of its debut on June 27, 2022. The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a complete revamp in the cabin complete with a better design and more tech onboard. The automaker has also revealed a number of features that will make it to the vehicle including the AdrenoX user interface. This will bring a host of new tech to the SUV that was first seen on the XUV700. Moreover, the new Scorpio-N will get a 3D sound system from Sony.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Interior

Other features on the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will include an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, brown and black upholstery, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin also gets wireless charging, a dual pod instrument cluster with a MID unit, an engine start-stop button, cruise control, multiple drive modes, six airbags, roof-mounted speakers, and more.

The AdrenoX system also brings connected car technology, as well as driver drowsiness detection. The SUV also gets captain seats in the second row and front-facing seats in the third row. It's likely that the lower variants will get a bench-style seat in the second row. The third row will also get 60:40 split seats for better cargo space.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be underpinned by a ladder-on-frame chassis

A leaked document revealed that the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N measures 4,662 mm in length, 1,917 mm in width and 1,870 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 2,750 mm. The SUV will be offered with the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and the new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol. Both units will come paired with manual and automatic transmissions. A 4x4 variant will also be on offer. Prices for the new Scorpio-N will be revealed on June 27, 2022.