Mahindra XUV300 T-GDI Spied Undisguised Ahead of Unveil

Mahindra is set to offer the XUV300 with a more powerful, higher-tech turbo-petrol engine which was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.
04-Oct-22 06:44 PM IST
The Mahindra XUV300 T-GDI has been spied undisguised ahead of its official unveiling. Mahindra had originally showcased the XUV300 T-GDI at the 2020 Auto Expo as the XUV300 Sportz though it remains to be seen if the name will be carried over to the production car. The model at the time wore graphics along the sides and came with a black interior with red highlights. The car seen here lacks the graphics though it has received some cosmetic updates to the nose.

The grille appears to have received a darker look lacking the chrome trimming of the standard XUV300. The air-dam lower in the bumper meanwhile features red accents. The colour too stands out as one not previously seen on the standard XUV300 with the roof and door mirror housings finished in a contrasting black. The alloy wheel design meanwhile looks to be the same as the standard model. The image also shows part of the recently unveiled XUV400 EV in the frame.

The XUV300 T-GDI was first showcased as the XUV300 Sportz at the 2020 Auto Expo

Coming to the interior, we could expect the black and red theme from the show car to be carried forward to the production model to help it stand out from the regular XUV300.

The black and red interior colours from the show car could be carried over to the production model.

Coming to the engine, the XUV300 T-GDI will get a new 1.2-litre powerplant featuring gasoline direct injection technology that will see power bumped up over the standard model. The car at the 2020 Auto Expo developed 127 bhp and 230 Nm – up from the standard model’s 108 bhp and 200 Nm. This will make the XUV300 the most powerful turbo-petrol subcompact SUV.

Expect the XUV300 T-GDI to cost a premium over the current turbo-petrol model.

