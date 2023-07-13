Lamborghini SC63 Endurance Racer Proto For 2024 WEC Season Unveiled

Lamborghini’s latest unveil at the Goodwood Festival of Speed is its hybrid endurance racing prototype that will compete in the Hypercar class at the 2024 World Endurance Championship. The SC63, as it is referred to, will begin testing in the next few weeks and will also compete in the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship. Lamborghini has also revealed its star driver lineup which includes ex-Formula 1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Daniil Kvyat.

While looks are subjective, one can’t help but notice how well the SC63 has been designed. The racecar’s livery is finished in Verde Mantis and Nero Noctis shades, also offered with the roadgoing models as a factory option, with Y-shaped headlights similar to the ones seen on the Sian and Revuelto. The car also features the Italian tricolour running through its centre area and bears Iron Lynx and Roger Dubuis branding across its body.

The racecar's design and engineering has been influenced by its cooling layout

Coming to the mechanical side of things, the monocoque is built by Ligier, with inputs from Lamborghini regarding the development of the push rod front suspension design and overall weight distribution. Lamborghini also stated that the racecar’s cooling layout has influenced most of its design and engineering, featuring air intakes built into its sidepods and 8 different radiators for different functions.

Underneath, the racecar gets a 3.8-liter twin turbo V8 engine specifically developed for its race division. As per the LMDh regulations, power is limited to 670.5 bhp and the powertrain is coupled with a standard gearbox, battery and motor generator unit (MGU). The turbos are mounted outside the engine, as it helps in cooling and optimises the car’s centre of gravity.

With Iron Lynx as a partner, Lamborghini will run one car in the FIA World Endurance Championship and another at the North American Endurance Championship races of the IMSA series. Confirmed drivers for the brand’s LMDh entry include Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Grosjean and Kvyat, with other drivers to be confirmed later in 2023.