Lamborghini India Has Now Delivered 150 Units Of The Huracan

Lamborghini India has announced that it has delivered its 150th Huracan in the country about 9 years after the model was launched in India. The V10 supercar went on sale in India back in 2014 and has been sold in multiple variants over the years. These have included the standard Coupe and Spyder, rear-wheel drive (RWD) Coupe and Spyder, the Performante, the Huracan Evo in all-wheel drive and RWD Coupe and Spyder guises, the STO, Tecnica and lastly the Sterrato.

Also read: The First Privately Owned Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Delivered In India



The Huracan Tecnica was one of the most recent variants to be delivered in India

Commenting on reaching the 150-unit mark, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, commented: “Every iteration of the Huracán has stayed true to that Lamborghini philosophy and has delivered an evolution of design, technological know-how, driving adventures, track records and sales records since its launch. The delivery of the 150th Huracán in India is a testament to its appeal to customers in the super sports car segment who are looking for an emotionally charging experience of a race car’s powerful technology in everyday driving on the roads.”

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Bookings On Hold In India As Demand For Super-SUV Grows

The Huracan has been offered in several variants over the years including in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive.



As it currently stands, the Huracan is set to be consigned to the history books by end-2024. Lamborghini is expected to unveil a successor to its V10 supercar sometime next year with the carmaker having already acknowledged that the Huracan is sold out. At the time of announcing its financial performance for the first quarter of 2023 in May, the carmaker said that it had received enough orders for the Huracan to run till the end of 2024 when the model would be retired.

The Avio was a special edition of the Huracan launched in India in 2016.

Also Read: Lamborghini Reports Record Sales and Revenue in Q1 2023, Huracán Sold Out



The latest delivery however is unlikely to be the last Huracans to arrive in India. The carmaker will only commence deliveries of the Sterrato later this year. The carmaker has already confirmed that the more rough-road-focused variant had received double-digit bookings from India.