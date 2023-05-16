Lamborghini Reports Record Sales and Revenue in Q1 2023, Huracán Sold Out

Lamborghini reported its best-ever sales and revenue in the first quarter of 2023, surpassing its achievements in 2022. The carmaker delivered 2,623 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, surpassing the previous year's performance by 84 cars. The Urus, the company's popular SUV model, continued to have impactful sales with 1,599 units delivered.



Lamborghini also announced that the Huracan was officially sold out. The company has received a sufficient number of orders, ensuring the production line will be fully occupied until the arrival of its successor in late 2024.



Also read: Lamborghini Urus Bookings On Hold In India As Demand For Super-SUV Grows



Lamborghini has officially said that the Huracan is sold out.

On the financial front, Lamborghini reported a 22.8 per cent growth in its turnover in Q1 at €728 million (Rs 6,510.80 crore approx). Operating income also reached an all-time high, surging from €178 million ( Rs 1,591.9 crore approx) to €260 million (Rs 2,325.28 crore approx) in the first three months of the year, resulting in a corresponding profitability rate of 35.7%.



Also read: Lamborghini Unveils Three Special Edition Huracán Models to Commemorate 60th Anniversary



The Urus remains the company's best-selling model

Stephan Winkelmann, the Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, commented: “2023 will go down in Lamborghini as a landmark period in our history, and starting off our anniversary year with these figures can only make us proud. These results will allow us to tackle the upcoming challenges with increased enthusiasm. These include the start of the second stage of the “Direzione Cor Tauri” program, the most important investment plan in the company’s history, which will help Lamborghini to grow and develop even further.”



Also read: Lamborghini Urus S Launched In India At Rs 4.18 Crore



Currently celebrating its 60th anniversary, Lamborghini has started the year with the introduction of the Lamborghini Revuelto, the company's first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle. This model represents the initial step towards hybridization of Lamborghini's entire range, which is slated to be completed by the conclusion of 2024.