Lamborghini Urus Bookings On Hold In India As Demand For Super-SUV Grows

Did you know that Lamborghini India hasn’t accepted any fresh orders for the Urus super-SUV in the last six months? The not-so-unprecedented interest in the super-SUV, which has more relevance and fans in India than any other Lambo courtesy our traffic and road conditions, has seen its waiting period surge to way over a year, forcing the India sales team to stop accepting any more bookings for the last six months.

Lamborghini recently introduced the Urus S in India at a price of Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini currently has its entire global vehicle portfolio on sale in India. Even the Urus is available in both its avatars – the Urus S and the wilder Urus Performante, which we drove a couple of months ago.

While both the Urus S and its faster sibling cost around Rs 4.2 crore each (ex-showroom), that doesn’t seem to have deterred enthusiasts from lining up for the super-SUV and braving the long waiting periods.

India is one of the few countries in the world where Lamborghini outsells most of its rivals. The Italian marque is understood to have sold just under 100 units last calendar and it looks like it will finally breach three digits in annual sales this year going by the surge in demand. In fact, the only reason Lamborghini couldn’t sell more vehicles last year was because of the limited number of units allocated to India. Despite the relatively low numbers (compared to global figures), Lamborghini HQ is said to be taking increased cognisance of India given the interest in the brand and the potential customer base.

The driver-focused Urus Performante is also on sale in India.

While the Urus is easily the strongest volume driver for the brand in India (as it is globally), the high levels of interest may have caught Lamborghini by surprise. “We expected more customers coming to us, but the interest exceeded our estimates,” said a company source. Post-COVID, the luxury industry has been on an upswing, with customers getting more buoyant. The luxury car industry has been no different.

“Customers having to wait for long periods is certainly not a happy situation,” says Sharad Agarwal, Head - Lamborghini India. “The sustained rise in interest for our cars has caused this and I am hoping we can reduce the waiting period. Obviously, not all customers wait, and I don’t want to lose a single customer who has come to Lamborghini first but settles for another as we are not able to serve.”

When carandbike reached out to a few dealers, they said some customers still insist on placing an order, and sometimes, they are forced to accept the booking, but it is done informing them that no delivery date can be confirmed. Company sources say they are hopeful of officially reopening Urus bookings soon.