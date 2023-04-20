carandbike Awards 2023: Performance Car Of The Year – Lamborghini Urus Performante

The Lamborghini Urus Performante certainly had some tough competition from the BMW M340i xDrive to win the award. But after setting some blistering hot laps at the BIC, the Urus Performante certainly won the hearts of our jury members and thus won the Performance Car of the Year 2023. Powering the Urus is a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 motor producing 666bhp, although the torque remains the same as the standard Urus at 850Nm. This allows the Urus Performante to achieve a claimed 0 to 100 km/h time in just 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 306km/h.

The Urus Performante also boasts of a new ‘Rally Mode’ instead of the three off-road modes – Sabbia (Sand), Neve (Snow) and Terra (Mud). Furthermore, the Urus Performante is 20mm lower, 16mm wider and 25mm longer than the standard Urus. Additionally, changes are made to the exterior of the Urus Performante, such as a new bonnet with cooling vents and a more aggressive front bumper design. Towards the rear, the bumper is tweaked to make it sportier.

The only other competitor to the Urus Performante for Performance Car of the Year was the BMW M340i xDrive, which pulled out all the tricks to wow our jury members at BIC, but it was the Urus Performante that walked away victorious.